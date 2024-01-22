BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck confirmed for Europe

Electric load-hauler to launch in 2025 with a price equivalent to £36,546 and 230-340 miles of range
Jack Warrick
News
3 mins read
22 January 2024

The new Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck will be exported and sold in Europe, following the 2023 arrival of its Fisker Ocean SUV sibling.

Confirming the decision to Autocar at CES in Las Vegas, company boss Henrik Fisker emphasised the model's exclusivity, saying: “It's not going to be in huge volumes.”

The Alaska, which was revealed last year at Fisker's inaugural Product Vision Day alongside two other concept cars, will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback. 

Related articles

European pricing and export volumes are both yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously revealed that US-market Alaskas would be priced from $45,400, which is equivalent to €41,060 or £35,725. 

Drivers have the choice of two battery options: 75kWh and 113kWh. Fisker claims the Alaska will offer 230 miles of range with the standard battery and around 340 miles with the Hyper Range one.

Power and specification details are also yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously said the Alaska will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor. 

It’s likely that the Alaska will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification. 

The Alaska is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. It measures 5.3 metres long and is designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck. 

It will be sold with a choice of 20in and 22in wheels and features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size. Drivers can choose to extend the cargo bed to 2.28m and again to 2.80m. A so-called Houdini divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin. 

Inside, the Alaska has wooden trim on the dashboard, which has been treated to feel like fabric. The back seats include a cowboy hat holder and the car has a California window-dropping mode, as on the Ocean. 

Fisker also claimed the Alaska features the world’s largest cupholder, plus storage for work gloves, flashlights and pens, with a tablet holder and a large central armrest.

The Alaska will be entering a segment with few rivals when it arrives in 2025. The key competition will include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Like the Ocean, the Alaska should significantly undercut several of its rivals.

Speaking at the Product Vision Day, Henrik Fisker said: “We wanted to have a pick-up that had both the pick-up truck efficiency and usability but also one that’s a great driver’s car: great road-holding, great ride and fun to drive.

“It’s going to be really dynamic and very responsive, with the convenience of a pick-up truck. We thought 'let’s do something really unique'.” 

Peter Cavellini 18 August 2023

Better looking than the Musk idea of a Truck?, yes, I'd drive this.

Commenter 5 August 2023
May affect what if any plans for a new ram Dakota will become if not the Chevrolet Colorado.
jason_recliner 5 August 2023

Looks great to my eyes but might not look 'trucky' enough for ute buyers.

