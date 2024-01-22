Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck confirmed for Europe

The new Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck will be exported and sold in Europe, following the 2023 arrival of its Fisker Ocean SUV sibling.

Confirming the decision to Autocar at CES in Las Vegas, company boss Henrik Fisker emphasised the model's exclusivity, saying: “It's not going to be in huge volumes.”

The Alaska, which was revealed last year at Fisker's inaugural Product Vision Day alongside two other concept cars, will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback.

European pricing and export volumes are both yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously revealed that US-market Alaskas would be priced from $45,400, which is equivalent to €41,060 or £35,725.

Drivers have the choice of two battery options: 75kWh and 113kWh. Fisker claims the Alaska will offer 230 miles of range with the standard battery and around 340 miles with the Hyper Range one.

Power and specification details are also yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously said the Alaska will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor.

It’s likely that the Alaska will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification.

The Alaska is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. It measures 5.3 metres long and is designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck.

It will be sold with a choice of 20in and 22in wheels and features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size. Drivers can choose to extend the cargo bed to 2.28m and again to 2.80m. A so-called Houdini divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin.