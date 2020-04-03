First mainstream McLaren hybrid due later this year

McLaren will launch its first mainstream hybrid car later this year, with sources suggesting it will sit towards the lower end of the British sports car maker’s three-tier model range in terms of power and performance.
The new car will be part of its Sports Series and will use a twin-turbocharged V6 as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s tipped to be revealed this summer ahead of deliveries commencing later this year.
While McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt declined to comment on specifics, he admitted that he’s excited at the possibilities of using electrical power to boost performance yet also reduce emissions.
“We have experience of hybrid systems with cars like the P1, P1 GTR and Speedtail, and that recipe of offering a car that can be both truly economical and thrilling to drive remains our goal,” said Flewitt. “McLaren is all about building the best driver’s cars, and we see opportunities with hybrid [powertrains], in terms of the instant torque and filling the gaps in the powerband.”
Symanski
Fantastic sounding.
I'm quite excited to see how this one looks. Ok, lower end, but still it's a McLaren and (reliability issuse aside) they have always hit higher than expectations.
He's right about the role that hybrid cars can make in the future mix of automotive choices we have and we should have those choices. Full electric still isn't mature enough, but that is mainly due to limited battery technology. Once we can get the storage requirements down to a tenth the size they are now, and that is pretty much possible in the lab now, many of the barriers will disappear.
We still need to work on the charging infrastructure, every home will need a charger and also time splicing between chargers so we don't overload the grid at 6pm when everybody returns home for the night! We also need to start thinking about connecting continents with power, making a world wide supergrid so that solar energy collected at one part of the world can feed the parts in darkness. Wind can't always fill in the gaps.
