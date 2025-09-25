This futuristic, dramatically styled supermini concept gives a preview of the next-generation Peugeot 208.
Called the Polygon, Peugeot's new concept car is described as having a "feline futuristic design" and a focus on showcasing the next-generation technology coming to the French brand's production cars.
Only one image has been revealed ahead of the official unveiling next Wednesday, but it's clear just how radically different the third-generation 208 will be from today's car.
While the concept will be toned down for production, its monolithic silhouette and distinctive, aero-defined surfacing are expected to be defining cues of the production car – which will set the tone for a new era of Peugeot design.
The concept will also showcase the the future of the French brand’s interiors, featuring what is expected to be a near-production version of Peugeot’s rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel. The radical design was first previewed on the Inception concept of 2023, which has clearly influenced this latest show car.
The Hypersquare will use a steer-by-wire system, marking the first time a Stellantis car has used the technology.
Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said this will be “the next step in the saga of i-Cockpit”, Peugeot’s distinct interior design that positions a small steering wheel set well below the instruments.
The new set-up – which is expected to be adopted across the range after its introduction in the 208 – is “about agility” and will give future Peugeots a unique driving feel, said Favey.
He added that the Polygon will feature a 21in 'floating' display, which is likely to be the same curved infotainment unit as in the 3008, suggesting the concept’s interior will be near production specification.
Peugeot has a long history of keeping old models in production - perhaps even a second life somewhere like Iran - but if the new platform accepts ICE drivetrains too, why not switch wholesale?
The tiller on steam powered horseless carriages worked well enough but people will try to keep improving things.
I think the point here is that steer by wire can be designed to read the road and speed and adjust it's ratio to make turning the wheel more than half a turn unnecessary. I look forwards to the future with excitement.
Meanwhile, the slightly square wheel in my megane etech is actually nice to hold and i don't give its shape a second thought....
Boeing too, and no one is more concerned about safety more than Boeing!!!
Planes are planes and cars are cars, there's no comparrasion. In what way is steer by wire safer than current systems?
Don't need to, I know the difference between planes and cars, it's you that needs informing!
What's wrong with the round steering wheel?, is a near square wheel just somewhere to put more buttons which most of us won't need or use.
I guess you've been driving the perfect autos all your life, never had one that obscured its view even partially, designers can't get it right first time and anyway your supposed to be driving the car not monitoring systems, these days we seem to have to check more ironic considering it's supposed to be the other way.
I'd imagine you think your abusiveness comes across as intelligence, but really it just makes you boring.
Coming from ther person who wrote of the Tesla square wheel in 5th sept 2021 'It will become illegal after several accidents.', Andrew1, a very angry two faced Stellantis fanboy.
Still not round, which was the point you were making. Take your new PSA steering will and cut a little bit of the top and bottom and you'll say it's brilliant no doubt!