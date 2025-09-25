This futuristic, dramatically styled supermini concept gives a preview of the next-generation Peugeot 208.

Called the Polygon, Peugeot's new concept car is described as having a "feline futuristic design" and a focus on showcasing the next-generation technology coming to the French brand's production cars.

Only one image has been revealed ahead of the official unveiling next Wednesday, but it's clear just how radically different the third-generation 208 will be from today's car.

While the concept will be toned down for production, its monolithic silhouette and distinctive, aero-defined surfacing are expected to be defining cues of the production car – which will set the tone for a new era of Peugeot design.

The concept will also showcase the the future of the French brand’s interiors, featuring what is expected to be a near-production version of Peugeot’s rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel. The radical design was first previewed on the Inception concept of 2023, which has clearly influenced this latest show car.

The Hypersquare will use a steer-by-wire system, marking the first time a Stellantis car has used the technology.

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said this will be “the next step in the saga of i-Cockpit”, Peugeot’s distinct interior design that positions a small steering wheel set well below the instruments.

The new set-up – which is expected to be adopted across the range after its introduction in the 208 – is “about agility” and will give future Peugeots a unique driving feel, said Favey.

He added that the Polygon will feature a 21in 'floating' display, which is likely to be the same curved infotainment unit as in the 3008, suggesting the concept’s interior will be near production specification.