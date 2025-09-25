BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look: Radical Peugeot Polygon concept previews next 208
First look: Radical Peugeot Polygon concept previews next 208

Polygon concept will feature Peugeot's Hypersquare steer-by-wire system, set for production next year

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 November 2025

This futuristic, dramatically styled supermini concept gives a preview of the next-generation Peugeot 208.

Called the Polygon, Peugeot's new concept car is described as having a "feline futuristic design" and a focus on showcasing the next-generation technology coming to the French brand's production cars. 

Only one image has been revealed ahead of the official unveiling next Wednesday, but it's clear just how radically different the third-generation 208 will be from today's car.

While the concept will be toned down for production, its monolithic silhouette and distinctive, aero-defined surfacing are expected to be defining cues of the production car – which will set the tone for a new era of Peugeot design.

The concept will also showcase the the future of the French brand’s interiors, featuring what is expected to be a near-production version of Peugeot’s rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel. The radical design was first previewed on the Inception concept of 2023, which has clearly influenced this latest show car. 

The Hypersquare will use a steer-by-wire system, marking the first time a Stellantis car has used the technology.

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said this will be “the next step in the saga of i-Cockpit”, Peugeot’s distinct interior design that positions a small steering wheel set well below the instruments.

The new set-up – which is expected to be adopted across the range after its introduction in the 208 – is “about agility” and will give future Peugeots a unique driving feel, said Favey.

He added that the Polygon will feature a 21in 'floating' display, which is likely to be the same curved infotainment unit as in the 3008, suggesting the concept’s interior will be near production specification.

Advertisement

The Polygon follows in a similar vein to the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo – the 789bhp sporty electric concept revealed in August that previews the next generation of the 208’s Corsa twin.

Like that concept, the Polygon is expected to sit on Stellantis’s incoming STLA Small platform.

While the new platform can accommodate either hybrid or electric powertrains, Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl recently confirmed to Autocar that the next Corsa will be exclusively electric, suggesting the next 208 will be as well.

The current second-generation, CMP-based ICE 208, therefore, is likely to stay in production alongside the new 208, given the unpredictability of the EV market.

Favey didn't outright confirm this, instead saying Peugeot is “committed to BEVs” but also “committed to a multi-energy offer”. He added: “Our strategy is to leave the choice to the customer which energy they want to use.”

The new 208, due at the end of next year, is tipped to be the first car to sit on the STLA Small platform, followed by the new Corsa.

Both will continue to be built at Stellantis’s Zaragoza plant in Spain.

Advertisement

scrap 4 November 2025

Peugeot has a long history of keeping old models in production - perhaps even a second life somewhere like Iran - but if the new platform accepts ICE drivetrains too, why not switch wholesale?

Padaca3 25 September 2025

The tiller on steam powered horseless carriages worked well enough but people will try to keep improving things. 

I think the point here is that steer by wire can be designed to read the road and speed and adjust it's ratio to make turning the wheel more than half a turn unnecessary. I look forwards to the future with excitement.

Meanwhile, the slightly square wheel in my megane etech is actually nice to hold and i don't give its shape a second thought....

Andrew1 26 September 2025
Steer by wire can have many safety advantages, which is why any newish airliner uses fly by wire, particularly Airbus.
xxxx 27 September 2025

Boeing too, and no one is more concerned about safety more than Boeing!!!

Planes are planes and cars are cars, there's no comparrasion.  In what way is steer by wire safer than current systems?

Andrew1 27 September 2025
Go Google it.
xxxx 29 September 2025

Don't need to, I know the difference between planes and cars, it's you that needs informing!

Peter Cavellini 25 September 2025

What's wrong with the round steering wheel?, is a near square wheel just somewhere to put more buttons which most of us won't need or use.

Andrew1 26 September 2025
