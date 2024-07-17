BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First electric Ferrari to be revealed on 9 October
UP NEXT
Thuggin' hybrids: M5 battles Panamera for V8 super-saloon crown

First electric Ferrari to be revealed on 9 October

Ferrari's CEO said the firm will unwrap its future at its Capital Markets Day, hinting at debut for EV

News
James AttwoodFelix Page
5 mins read
4 February 2025

Ferrari is set to reveal its long-awaited debut electric car on 9 October.

In an announcement accompanying the Italian firm's 2024 financial figures, CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari will "reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day".

He stopped short of confirming any more details, but said it would be presented "in a unique and innovative way". 

Related articles

That will be a year since Ferrari revealed its new F80 halo hypercar, which is due to begin deliveries around autumn 2025 - so it promises to be a particularly busy period in Maranello. Ferrari is also expected to reveal follow-ups to the Roma and SF90 Stradale this year, though has not said whether these will form part of the Capital Markets Day announcements.  

Overall, Vigna said the firm will roll out six new cars in 2025.

Vigna said the firm expects "further robust growth" this year in the run-up to that date, following a year in which Ferrari significantly increased revenues and profits.

Although car deliveries were up just 0.7% year-on-year in 2024, at 13,752 units, Ferrari posted a revenue uptick of 12% – to €6.7bn – of which €1.53bn was profit, a 21% increase. 

Vigna attributed the hikes to "quality of revenues over volumes", highlighting the impact of a "strong product mix and a growing demand for personalisations". 

Production of the Portofino M, SF90 Stradale, 812 and Roma was phased out during 2024, to allow Ferrari to ramp up output of the Purosangue, Roma Spider, 296 GTS, SF90 XX and 12Cilindri. The 296 and SF90 hybrid model lines accounted for 51% of Ferrari's total shipments.

Deliveries of the ultra-exclusive Daytona SP3 and 499P Modificata specials helped to "enrich" the product mix, Ferrari said, along with customers more extensively personalising their cars.

Vigna recently told Autocar that Ferrari’s first electric car has already completed several thousand miles of on-road testing and promised it will be made “in the right way” to ensure buyers can “have a lot of fun”.

The Italian firm has yet to give any details about what form its first battery-electric vehicle will take, but recent spy shots show what are understood to be test mules using modified Maserati Levante bodywork. Whether it will be obviously comparable with the Levante in silhouette remains to be seen.

Notably, though, Ferrari used Maserati’s SUV as the basis for the first Purosangue prototypes and that car is radically different from its Italian contemporary – while still sitting high off the ground and having rear seats.

It is possible Ferrari could seek to emulate the characteristic dynamic qualities of its combustion cars by centralising the mass of the batteries in the chassis – much in the way that its current cars are either front-mid-engined or rear-mid-engined. Vigna said he expects the new EV to appeal to both existing Ferrari customers and tech-savvy newcomers to the brand.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GTS reveiw 2025 001
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Skoda Octavia VRS review 2025 001 front tracking
Skoda Octavia vRS
8
Skoda Octavia vRS
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
Porsche 911 GT3
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
10
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
Nissan Ariya Nismo review 2025
Nissan Ariya Nismo
Nissan Ariya Nismo

View all car reviews

Back to top

He added: “There is not a pattern really. People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun. They don’t buy a Ferrari because A, B, C, D or a single element. It’s a combination of things. When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way.

“Consider that we have prototypes already on the road that have done several thousand kilometres, and we have in our company very qualified clients: test drivers. The first clients of our cars are the test drivers. They drive a lot of cars, and they can easily make a comparison between one and another, so for us this is an important metric that we are making a reference to.”

Reports from Reuters have suggested that the new EV will be priced from $500,000 (£395,000) and claimed that a second electric model is already under development. Vigna called those reports “a surprise” and declined to confirm any of those details. He added: “The way we define the price of a car is one month before we launch it.”

The Ferrari EV will be produced in the firm’s new E-building, which has recently been opened on its Maranello campus.

The facility contains an advanced new production line, which is likely to start operations with the Purosangue and SF90 before the EV joins in 2026.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new production line will not replace either of Ferrari’s two existing lines, but the firm refused to be drawn on whether it will increase capacity.

Vigna said Ferrari will offer internal combustion, hybrid and electric models in the future but insisted that the sales split between those models will not be set by sales or production targets but by customer demand. “We always refer to what is our offer, not ‘what are the sales?’” said Vigna.

“Forecasting the sales by the kind of propulsion is an act of arrogance, a lack of respect to the client. We will never talk about sales splits.

“How can we understand what the client wants? We’re not talking about computers selecting a car. We’re talking about human beings with emotion.”

The E-building will help Ferrari reduce development times and increase the level of personalisation that it can offer, which is key to the company’s goal of increasing “revenue quality over quantity”.

It will also eventually house production of all of Ferrari’s powertrains, including high-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles that will be used for its future electric models.

Bringing production of those key electric components in-house is vital to the firm’s ambitions to ensure that its electric models have points of difference from rivals and that it can continue to service all its models in the future. Ferrari will buy its battery cells from a number of unspecified providers.

Advertisement
Back to top

Vigna declined to give any information about which firms it will use but did drop a hint about battery technology. He said: “You hear people in the market going for LFP [lithiumiron-phosphate] batteries. Well, LFP batteries are not for Ferrari. It’s not good for us.”

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Ferrari cars for sale

 Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£54,970
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£52,995
50,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 V8 30 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2012
£65,780
18,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 V8 30 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2012
£58,948
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£54,995
37,360miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£53,950
46,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2011
£61,950
27,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 3.8 V8 T F1 DCT Euro 6 2dr
2015
£69,995
47,679miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 HELE V8 F1 DCT Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2011
£62,975
23,868miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 845 cars
In partnership with
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
david RS 17 July 2024

An EV Ferrari. In what kind of world do I live...

 

jason_recliner 18 July 2024
david RS wrote:

An EV Ferrari. In what kind of world do I live...

 

Have you driven an EV yet? They're SO good.

Anton motorhead 17 July 2024
So the Ferrari EV will be another SUV? What a shame, but perhaps I am wrong and we are all in for a positive surprise. If MG can make a rather nice looking Cyberster, why shouldn't Ferrari be able of the same, but even more exotic looking?
Scribbler 17 July 2024

The likely price of the Ferrari EV sounds way too high but is consistent with other recently launched Ferrari models. 

I see at least 2 problems ahead for this Ferrari EV:

  • The SF90 (a high-end hybrid) is not well regarded and seems to depreciate fast.
  • Other high-performance brands, such as Bugatti, have decided to stick wth hybrid or ICE for now.

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GTS reveiw 2025 001
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Skoda Octavia VRS review 2025 001 front tracking
Skoda Octavia vRS
8
Skoda Octavia vRS
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
Porsche 911 GT3
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
10
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
Nissan Ariya Nismo review 2025
Nissan Ariya Nismo
Nissan Ariya Nismo

View all car reviews