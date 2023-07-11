First drive: Volkswagen Passat prototype review

In a world increasingly preoccupied with electric cars, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact that internal-combustion-engine models such as the Volkswagen Passat continue to do the biggest business across the globe.

For this reason, VW has decided to extend the life of the Passat into a ninth generation despite the impending introduction of an electric-powered alternative in the form of the new Volkswagen ID 7.

The two-pronged approach mirrors that of other Volkswagen models, including the Golf and ID 3 as well as the Tiguan and ID 4. It is intended to enable the Passat, which joined the Volkswagen line-up in 1973, to build on the 30 million sales it has racked up to date against a backdrop of the German car maker's multi-billion-pound spend on new electric models.

The Passat prototype driven here on Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien test track and surrounding roads is among a fleet of validation mules pressed into action ahead of a planned unveiling for the new car in September.

Development of the new model, which will be sold exclusively in estate form in the UK and other European markets, has been twinned with the upcoming third-generation Skoda Superb – alongside which the new Passat will be produced at Volkswagen's plant in Bratislava, Slovakia.

As part of Volkswagen's modular approach to manufacturing, it also shares key components with the third-generation Tiguan, including its MQB EVO platform, electric architecture and petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, providing it with valuable economies of scale with its equally new stablemate.

Despite the Q-code-inspired disguise worn by the prototypes, there is a clear evolutionary approach to the exterior styling. One notable change is the introduction of a blanked-off upper-grille element housing a horizontal light bar. All of the engine bay and front brake cooling is now handled by ducts within the lower part of the front bumper.

Dimensionally, the Passat has grown. Length, width and height are up by 144mm, 20mm and 7mm respectively at 4917mm, 1852mm and 1482mm. The wheelbase has also grown by 50mm to 2841mm, essentially taking it up a class in overall positioning.