First drive: Morgan Plus Four racer concept review

Don’t be deceived by the twee(d) aesthetic: Morgan is no stranger to motorsport.

It won its class in the 1962 Le Mans 24 Hours, visited La Sarthe again in the 2000s and has its own one-make series. Competition-prepared Morgans are in action most weekends at venues around Europe and the US, because Morgan and its clients like to race.

But never in its 111 years has the company been better positioned to go racing than it is today. For that you can thank the new CX chassis, which is the basis of the latest road cars and so will underpin any track-related progeny they spawn. It’s an aluminium monocoque, and in terms of stiffness the old steel ladder frame doesn’t compare. Think dry spaghetti versus cooked. The CX is also lighter. It should therefore bring big benefits not just in inherent responsiveness and agility but also in respect to the increased precision with which the new double-wishbone suspension can be tuned and controlled.

To see what’s possible, Morgan has turned two Plus Fours – one with a six-speed manual, the other with an eight-speed auto – over to students on the Motorsport Engineering BEng course at Wolverhampton. They will explore the capabilities and limitations of the CX chassis and develop the Plus Four for club level and endurance racing.

We drove the manual, one week before it headed to Anglesey for the 12-hour Race of Remembrance (the cars’ first proper outing, in which both finished).

With the ‘Clubsport’ project still incipient, the road car’s 255bhp BMW engine remains unfettled and drives the rear wheels through an open differential, but that’s likely to change. Quaife’s torque-sensing diff is under consideration.

The tyres are also road spec (Avon ZV7s) and the suspension geometry is mostly unaltered but for the new Spax coilovers, which lower the ride height and possess marginally higher rates, and that’s it.