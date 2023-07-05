BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat reveals scrapped plan to replace Punto with crossover
UP NEXT
Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition celebrates firm's Formula 1 team

Fiat reveals scrapped plan to replace Punto with crossover

Baby '500+' crossover never reached production as it would have needed a costly bespoke platform
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
5 July 2023

Fiat was developing a successor to the Grande Punto 10 years ago, but it was scrapped over worries that the now-booming B-segment was then “too competitive and not profitable enough”.

That car, shown here in an official sketch for the first time, would have been given the 500+ badge, and would have been bigger than the Fiat 500X that arrived in 2014.

But then boss of FCA (Fiat’s former parent company that merged with PSA to create Stellatntis in 2021) Sergio Marchionne was sceptical about the viability of the project and the segment it would be entering.

Related articles

“We almost did it. The stopping point for the project was that Marchionne was sceptical about the B-segment: too competitive and not profitable enough,” said Fiat’s European chief, Gaetano Thorel.

“We came up with a bigger 500 and they liked the idea: more aspirational than a Punto or a Ford Fiesta or a Renault Clio - so much better prices.

“So we planned it and we approved it. Then, a few months later, we had to stop it. Then it was a car again, then it had to stop again.”

The Punto crossover's biggest issue was that “to make it properly”, it would have needed its “own platform” as the Grande Punto’s was “too out of date: both on safety and emissions”.

Car Review
Fiat 500X
Fiat 500X
Read our full road test review
Read more

This, ultimately, killed the project, said Thorel, due to the costs involved (“none of the other [FCA] brands would share the cost”) and that it wasn’t feasible to create a platform for just one car.

Although scrapped, the idea morphed into the Fiat 600, the electric crossover revealed yesterday and which is bound for launch early next year. The Punto itself, meanwhile, is tipped to return within the next year as a compact electric supermini sharing its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Peugeot e-208

used Fiat 500X cars for sale

Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Lounge DDCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,300
38,731miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500x 1.6 MultiJetII Cross Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,500
52,150miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500x 1.6 MultiJetII Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,500
65,205miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500x 1.4 MultiAir Cross Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,893
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500X 1.6 E-Torq Pop Euro 6 5dr
2016
£9,695
16,821miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Cross Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,299
41,610miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,500
38,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500X 1.3 MultiJet Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,290
89,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500X HATCHBACK 1.6 E-Torq Pop Star Plus Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,702
41,027miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 567 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X

Decent styling, a well-judged interior and good practicality means Fiat's 500X is a worthy entrant on your compact crossover shortlist

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 5 July 2023

Why don't Fiat rename themselves to 500, saves on badges.

Latest Drives

BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive

View all latest drives