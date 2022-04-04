New 2023 Fiat electric supermini to join reborn Panda

Fiat will begin its biggest resurgence in more than a decade with a new supermini in 2023, followed by three new crossovers in three years.

Ultimately, the Italian brand will have a line-up of 10 core models, including four light commercial vehicles, the South America-only Strada supermini and five global cars. These will include the iconic and strong-selling Fiat 500 supermini, plus next year’s B-segment car and the three crossovers.

The new-product assault comes after a decade of little investment from former owner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Under new parent company Stellantis, Fiat now has the money needed to build a more comprehensive brand line-up.

The designs of the four new models have already been signed off, brand boss Olivier François has confirmed, and at least two of the cars will be heavily influenced by the Centoventi concept of 2019.

Fiat’s current car line-up in the UK comprises the 500, Tipo family car, 500X crossover and Panda city car, the last two of which are expected to be replaced, indirectly or directly, as part of the crossover blitz.

François said: “Now we enter a new world. Finally, we’re able to deliver on our dreams. In the next five years, we’re going to launch one new car per year per region – and globally we’re able to create cars that are common everywhere in the world, which is something we’ve struggled with in the past.

“There will be a big return in the B-segment and crossovers. We’re going back to the most relevant segments. We only have the 500X now. My objective is to have three.”

There are no plans for Fiat to expand beyond compact cars, all of which will measure between 3.6m (500 size) and 4.5m (Volkswagen Tiguan size) in length, said François: “Our cousin [in Stellantis] is Citroën.