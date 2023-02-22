BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Panda to return in 2024 as rugged low-cost EV
Nissan GT-R designer creates lightweight, 483bhp EV sports car

Fiat Panda to return in 2024 as rugged low-cost EV

“Cool, popular, affordable” B-segment model tipped to be available with ICE and electric powertrains
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
5 July 2023

The much-anticipated revival of the Fiat Panda will arrive next year as a “less is more” crossover aimed at taking on the Dacia Sandero, boss Olivier Francois has all but confirmed to Autocar.

Hinting that a date for the “very special” reveal that “will surprise you” will be on 11 July 2024 – Fiat’s 125th anniversary – the Frenchman said that car be one that takes a lot of cues from 2019's Centoventi concept, which previewed a futuristic Panda lookalike.

“We have room to make another B-segment [car - alongside the Fiat 600e] more in the ‘essential’ [category]. Clearly our offering could accommodate another product,” he said, smiling.

It will sit at around 4m in length and have a “simple clever” approach “a little bit like the Panda used to be”.

“The car that you are going to see next year will be cool, popular, affordable,” he added,  making it a perfect rival to the £13,000 Sandero – if a combustion version makes it to the UK, something the brand is still mulling.

Fiat Centoventi front quarter tracking

Any electrically powered Panda is not expected to arrive with a price less than the 500e’s £31,000 entry point.

Francois noted that the car would need to cater to “global markets”, such as Latin America – where the majority of its 1.2million cars were sold last year – as well as the Middle East and Asia.

This nods to the car sitting on the same CMP platform as the Jeep Avenger and the 600e, given it can be fitted with electric or combustion powertrains.

“We need something that is 100% following the European tastes but really can be global. And this is why I said there may be space for something else, other than the 600 [in the B segment] which is very, very European.”

“So, that one is joyful, a little bit retro, but the other one would be closer to what you think,” he said when answering questions on the Centoventi production model.

Some parts of the concept will not make it to production, Francois confirmed to Autocar, such as swappable batteries. “It was something that sounded reachable” when the concept was originally unveiled Francois said.

The size and position of the car was also confirmed by Fiat parent company Stellantis’s boss Calos Tavares in February, who told reporters: “There will be a big return in the B-segment and crossovers. We’re going back to the most relevant segments. We only have the Fiat 500X now. My objective is to have three.”

Given the 600e and 500X would make two of these, it leaves a natural place for the Panda – a nameplate which has already been confirmed to return.

Additional reporting by Nick Gibbs

ianp55 23 February 2023

If that is the new electric Panda it looks very smart  indeed even if it has moved up to Punto size,will a 4x4 and Cross variant follow as well

superstevie 23 February 2023

Why would the build it on a bigger platform? Surely the bespoke 500e platform would be best to spin a new Panda off of. I get that Stellantis will want it off the other platforms that they use everywhere, but the Panda is small, and the Avenger isn't. The avenger is around 40m longer than an existing Panda, whereas the 500e is around the same size as it

Anton motorhead 22 February 2023
Let's hope Stellantis can restore some of the former glory for Fiat, but somehow I fear it won't happen. Many of us have fond memories of clever, economical, at times sporty cars with lots of practicality and appeal. I wish the best for Fiat and want to see them back in the limelight with innovative cars like the Centoventi. May reliability and crash safety be prioritized.

