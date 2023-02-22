Fiat Panda to return in 2024 as rugged low-cost EV

The much-anticipated revival of the Fiat Panda will arrive next year as a “less is more” crossover aimed at taking on the Dacia Sandero, boss Olivier Francois has all but confirmed to Autocar.

Hinting that a date for the “very special” reveal that “will surprise you” will be on 11 July 2024 – Fiat’s 125th anniversary – the Frenchman said that car be one that takes a lot of cues from 2019's Centoventi concept, which previewed a futuristic Panda lookalike.

“We have room to make another B-segment [car - alongside the Fiat 600e] more in the ‘essential’ [category]. Clearly our offering could accommodate another product,” he said, smiling.

It will sit at around 4m in length and have a “simple clever” approach “a little bit like the Panda used to be”.

“The car that you are going to see next year will be cool, popular, affordable,” he added, making it a perfect rival to the £13,000 Sandero – if a combustion version makes it to the UK, something the brand is still mulling.

Any electrically powered Panda is not expected to arrive with a price less than the 500e’s £31,000 entry point.

Francois noted that the car would need to cater to “global markets”, such as Latin America – where the majority of its 1.2million cars were sold last year – as well as the Middle East and Asia.

This nods to the car sitting on the same CMP platform as the Jeep Avenger and the 600e, given it can be fitted with electric or combustion powertrains.

“We need something that is 100% following the European tastes but really can be global. And this is why I said there may be space for something else, other than the 600 [in the B segment] which is very, very European.”

“So, that one is joyful, a little bit retro, but the other one would be closer to what you think,” he said when answering questions on the Centoventi production model.