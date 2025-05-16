BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid gains new £18k trim level
VW Group CEO campaigns against costs as profits drop 37%

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid gains new £18k trim level

Steel wheels and clear glass cut price of new petrol-engined miniature crossover by £1000

Charlie Martin Autocar
16 May 2025

The Fiat Grande Panda range has been expanded with a new trim level for the Hybrid model, cutting its starting price to £18,035.

Named Pop, it has been made £1000 cheaper than the previous entry level, Icon, with the removal of its alloy wheels, roof rails, privacy glass and the central armrest inside the car. It instead rides on 16in steel wheels with plastic covers.

Pop retains the 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, LED lights and rear parking sensors found on higher trim levels, however.

The Grande Panda Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine and a 28bhp electric motor, the latter of which can drive the car alone for short distances at speeds below 18mph.

The engine and motor combine to put out up to 108bhp, which is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

The presence of the motor also allows the Grande Panda Hybrid to start up silently, using electric power alone. Similarly, it only uses the motor for low-speed manoeuvres in first or reverse gear, at low speeds.

As well as a lower price, the Pop version of the Grande Panda Hybrid emits less CO2 than the Icon, presumably because its weight is reduced by the removal of extra kit. It's officially rated at 113g/km, compared with the Icon’s 115g/km.

The Grande Panda Hybrid will enter UK showrooms in the coming months as a rival for the closely related new Citroën C3, the Dacia Sandero and the Renault Clio.

The Grande Panda will also be available as an electric car, pairing a 111bhp front-mounted motor with a 44kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery for a range of 199 miles.

The EV can be recharged at up to 100kW on a DC connection, and the front grille conceals a retractable cable for AC charging at up to 7kW.

It's priced from £21,035.

