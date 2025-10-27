BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ferrari reveals F76 design concept that has two steering wheels
Ferrari reveals F76 design concept that has two steering wheels

Chief designer Flavio Manzoni said the digital supercar "aims to prefigure the shapes of Ferraris of the future”

27 October 2025

Ferrari has revealed the F76, a radical digital-only concept car that can be controlled by two drivers.

Named to honour Ferrari’s maiden Le Mans 24 Hours win in 1976, it was created by chief designer Flavio Manzoni as a “design manifesto which aims to prefigure the shapes of Ferraris of the future”.

It has been shown just weeks after the first details of Ferrari’s first EV, due in the middle of next year, were released. It's thought the F76 is also based on an electric platform, given it features driver-by-wire technology.

Despite being rather ethereal in its design, the concept has a notable Ferrari-ness about it, including elements – such as the squared wheel arches and floating front splitter – that have clearly been influenced by the F80 flagship hypercar.

Ferrari says the F76 has been created with a form-follows-function approach – and promised that this has been done with an eye on bringing some elements to future production cars.

For example, the two drivers sit in separate fuselages, as the result of a push to optimise airflow. This also “revolutionises” interior space, claims Ferrari.

The use of drive-by-wire technology for the steering and pedals allows the car to synchronise its driving components, Ferrari says, so both occupants can “experience and share sensations in real time, elevating both the emotional and technical participation in the driving experience”.

More realistic features that could feature on future models include retractable headlights, which hark back to likes of the F40, and tail-lights integrated into the huge rear wing.

tuga 27 October 2025
Oh, I had no idea this was legit, I had seen it elsewhere and assumed it was a student design.

It looks... Like it could be a student design.

