Ferrari Purosangue SUV confirmed for V12 engine

Ferrari will offer its upcoming Purosangue SUV with a V12 engine, boss Benedetto Vigna has confirmed.

"We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Vigna told Reuters ahead of the Purosangue’s unveiling in the coming months.

His comments come after the sports car maker posted a video online, confirming it was creating a new V12-powered Ferrari, prompting speculation about whether it referred to the Purosangue or the unnamed successor to the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The firm referenced “our new thoroughbred’s bloodline”, which hinted it will be the SUV as the car’s Italian name translates to thoroughbred, before the news was confirmed by Vigna. It remains to be seen whether this will be the 6.5-litre unit deployed in the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari added: “The V12 has always been an intrinsic part of Ferrari DNA. It is a celebration of our heritage, and a symbol of our relentless quest for new heights of performance and pure driving emotion.”

A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ycMcTrVtgE — Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 4, 2022

All future Ferrari models will be built around two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the Ferrari 296 GTB, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars including the new SUV.

Both architectures, the other supporting a traditional mid-engined layout, are able to accommodate V6, V8 and V12 engines, with or without hybrid assistance and with a transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearbox; rear or four-wheel drive; two, two-plus-two or four-seat cabins from variable-wheelbase lengths.

From these wide-ranging parameters, the SUV will take the form of a four-seater with a length of around five metres, and its high ground clearance is likely to be achieved through height-adjustable suspension and an anti-roll system to allow for impressive on-road dynamics and some off-road ability.

The car’s design has only been officially previewed in a front-end shot which gave little away, but leaked images earlier this year gave a better look at the Purosangue’s overall design.