Fernando Alonso on creating the Aston Martin Valiant

“I wanted a Valour and asked if it could be a little bit different – if they could make a special version for me,” said legendary Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso on how Aston Martin’s new limited-edition Valiant racer was born.

Fitted with a 734bhp 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, which is coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox, the bespoke commission has been created to be as pure a driving experience as can be made.

“I think the final product is a moving piece of art,” Alonso told Autocar.

Limited to just 38 examples and with a price of close to £2 million, the road-legal Valiant is a development of the 2023 Valour, also a limited-run model.

We sat down with Spain's two-time F1 world champion at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed to find out more.

How did it come about?

“It all started when the Valour came. Firstly, I wanted a Valour and asked if it could be a little bit different.

“I’m a big fan of aerodisks and some other features and I asked the team if they could make a special version for me. Obviously the aerodisks were not homologated for the Valour, the rear wing was not homologated, having lightweight materials – it was a little bit of a challenge for them. And when we reviewed the list of things, they said: ‘Okay, I think it is better to make a new car with a new name and we just make a limited edition.'

“So I said why not and from that point we started working on some aerodynamic devices, more power, less weight, all things a racing driver loves to have, and I think the final product is a moving piece of art.”

What’s it like to drive?

“Quite extreme. It’s a track car that is made for the normal road. The Multimatic dampers make the car’s handling very good. For me, the sound of the V12 is a very special way to feel the car and transmit the passion you have behind the wheel. For me, the two things that surprised me most were the suspension and the handling, but also the sound of it.”