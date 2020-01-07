Faraday Future FF91: driving the car that nearly didn't happen

Faraday’s business plan also calls for the launch of different variants of the car, with varying levels of luxury, horsepower, and range, but all built around the same basic structure.

“We’re not positioning our car by the size of its wheelbase. Our brand’s DNA is the user experience. Whatever car we bring to the market, at any price level, it will always have by far the most spacious interior, and it will offer the greatest digital experience,” he pledged. He added any and all Faraday Future-badged cars will be electric; petrol, hybrid, and hydrogen technology aren’t on the table.

Developed in-house, the FF91’s powertrain consists of a mammoth, 130kWh lithium-ion battery pack that zaps three electric motors into motion for a total output of 1035bhp. Every part of this configuration is modular. The battery is made with individual 22kWh strings, so removing two would create an 88kWh unit, and it’s possible to power the big saloon with a single 345bhp motor.

While it’s deceptively easy for companies from all over the automotive spectrum to throw wild specs around like confetti, Breitfeld claimed the aforementioned figures aren’t hypothetical or computer-simulated. They’re the actual outputs his team locked in and achieved during real-world testing. He notably left Los Angeles with a full charge and reached Last Vegas 250 miles later with 110 miles of range left.

“You find a lot of start-ups who talk about the things they don’t have right now, and we weren’t talking about the things we had. The product is ready. You can sit in it and drive it,” he stressed as he reminisced about the company’s numerous near-death experiences.

The FF91’s Area 51-friendly design attracts a tremendous amount of attention as we navigate the dense pre-CES traffic in downtown Las Vegas. We’re driving a prototype, so fit and finish aren’t on par with a production car’s, yet it’s relatively quiet and rattle-free, which bodes well for the upcoming production model. Keep in mind that, price-wise, the FF91 will be more closely aligned with a Mercedes-Benz S-Class than a Tesla Model 3. When traffic thins, the FF91 accelerates with the silky smoothness and rocket-like speed associated with high-torque electric cars.

We slow down to avoid an unsavoury encounter with Nevada law enforcement officials prowling Las Vegas streets, though the engineer riding with us affirmed the FF91 remains composed at 170mph on the German autobahn. Coming to a stop from higher speeds requires actual use of the brake pedal, but the drivetrain’s regeneration (configurable, of course) is powerful enough to allow for one-pedal driving around town.