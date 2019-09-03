Faraday Future appoints former BMW i boss as CEO

Former head of German firm's electrified division takes over troubled EV start-up
by Greg Kable
3 September 2019

Faraday Future, the struggling Chinese-American electric vehicle start-up, has appointed the former head of BMW‘s i electric vehicle division to lead it out of its financial difficulties.

Carsten Breitfeld, who played an integral role in BMW’s entry into the electric vehicle market with the all-electric i3 and plug-in hybrid i8, will take over as chief executive officer at the Los Angeles-based firm with the specific goal of delivering its first production model.

The highly regarded German engineer has broad experience in the electric vehicle ranks, having filled key positions at rival Chinese electric vehicle start-ups Byton and Iconiq since his departure from BMW in 2016.

Breitfeld succeeds Jia Yueting, founder of Faraday Future. Yeuting, who stepped down from the CEO role as part of stipulations demanded by Faraday Future investors, will continue to play a senior role in the company as chief product and user officer. The key aim in the appointment of Breitfeld is a start of production for the Faraday Future FF91.

First revealed at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the large crossover style vehicle has reportedly been developed to a near-to-production-ready-state. However, crippling debts attributed to Yeuting’s flamboyant management style and high development costs had seen plans for it to be produced at a factory in Hanford, California, placed on hold.

Faraday aims to start production of the 1070bhp four-wheel drive FF 91 l in 2020 and follow it up with a smaller, yet to be revealed FF 81 model in 2022.

“The priority now is fundraising. We will go to the capital markets,” Breitfeld said. “In the first stage, it will be a three-digit million dollar amount that’s still missing to make all of this happen.”

Breitfeld says his initial focus at Faraday Future will be hiring new staff in North America. The Chinese electric vehicle start-up currently employs around 600 people worldwide, almost half of which are based in California. A significant number of staff were laid off as the financial difficulties emerged late in 2018.

In keeping with original plans, the FF 91 is set to be sold in both two- or three-motor configurations and be produced at a dedicated factory in Hanford, California. Pricing is yet to be revealed, though it is expected to be upwards of £120,000.

Breitfeld says he expects production of the FF91 to begin in California within the next 12 months. The more affordable FF 81 is planned to be built in China within the next two and half years.

“What is missing now is execution,” Breitfeld said of Faraday Future. “This is where I see a bit of my value coming in, because this company has a great vision.”

Faraday Future was saved from almost certain bankruptcy earlier this year with a cash infusion through a joint venture with The9 Ltd. , a Chinese online-gaming company. The Evergrande Group, the property conglomerate owned by Hui Ka Yan, China’s third-richest man, pursued a significant investment in Faraday Future in 2018. However, it failed to go ahead when additional investment promised by the Chinese electric vehicle start-up failed to materialise.

