Facelifted 2021 BMW M5 to gain hardcore CS range-topper

The BMW M5 is due to receive a mid-life facelift next year, following updates to the regular 5 Series – and our snappers have caught what appears to be a new lightweight Clubsport range-topper being prepared for launch.

Spotted lapping the Nürburgring at speed, this lightly camouflaged prototype looks to have a subtly restyled front end - with the same new headlight designs and slightly wider double-kidney grille as the upcoming 5 Series - but bears some styling cues that set it apart from the standard M5.

Aside from the unique angled design of its front grille vanes, the mule has much larger lower air intakes than those of even the current top-rung M5, the Competition. It also hides larger front and rear brake discs behind non-standard performance alloy wheels and sports a subtle rear spoiler and prominent diffuser for enhanced downforce at speed.

Rumours circulating online suggest that any new Clubsport variant of the M5 could pack a newly developed twin-turbocharged V8 for a power boost over the 591bhp standard car and the 616bhp M5 Competition. Although this is yet to be confirmed, we can be certain that the Clubsport car will be lighter and more track-focused than both existing versions of the M5.

Likely additions - based on the CS version of the smaller M3 - include a carbonfibre front splitter and bonnet, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, lightweight staggered alloy wheels, Alcantara-trimmed interior elements and bucket-style sports seats. With these features in place, the M3 CS saved 10kg over the standard M3 and offered a much lower centre of gravity.