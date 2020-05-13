Facelifted 2021 BMW M5 to gain hardcore CS range-topper

Spy shots show lightweight M5 Clubsport will feature more aggressive styling than the standard car
The BMW M5 is due to receive a mid-life facelift next year, following updates to the regular 5 Series – and our snappers have caught what appears to be a new lightweight Clubsport range-topper being prepared for launch.

Spotted lapping the Nürburgring at speed, this lightly camouflaged prototype looks to have a subtly restyled front end - with the same new headlight designs and slightly wider double-kidney grille as the upcoming 5 Series - but bears some styling cues that set it apart from the standard M5.

Aside from the unique angled design of its front grille vanes, the mule has much larger lower air intakes than those of even the current top-rung M5, the Competition. It also hides larger front and rear brake discs behind non-standard performance alloy wheels and sports a subtle rear spoiler and prominent diffuser for enhanced downforce at speed.

Rumours circulating online suggest that any new Clubsport variant of the M5 could pack a newly developed twin-turbocharged V8 for a power boost over the 591bhp standard car and the 616bhp M5 Competition. Although this is yet to be confirmed, we can be certain that the Clubsport car will be lighter and more track-focused than both existing versions of the M5.

Likely additions - based on the CS version of the smaller M3 - include a carbonfibre front splitter and bonnet, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, lightweight staggered alloy wheels, Alcantara-trimmed interior elements and bucket-style sports seats. With these features in place, the M3 CS saved 10kg over the standard M3 and offered a much lower centre of gravity. 

Elsewhere, we expect a firmer suspension set-up for keener cornering response, carbon-ceramic brakes as standard and a bespoke performance exhaust. 

As has been the case with all previous Clubsport M cars, the M5 CS will likely command a significant premium over the standard M5. Although prices for the facelifted car haven't yet been revealed, we can expect it to start from over £100,000, given the £96,000 price of the current M5 Competition. 

Comments
2

Peter Cavellini

13 May 2020

 No, not significantly, I'd be happy with non CS Car, if it had a softer road setting, then maybe, but I also think that, going into the £100K plus level, I'd have sooner wanted an i8 replacement.

Saucerer

13 May 2020

While I can understand the concept of a lightened, more track focused version of some types of cars I'm not sure a large executive car, like the 5 Series, is one of them. A nigh-on 2 ton car is never going to be fit the bill as a track car like smaller, already lighter cars like the Clubsport Renault Meganes, BMW's own 3 Series CSs, 911 RSs etc etc.

