Exclusive: McLaren to launch extreme open-cockpit speedster

McLaren is developing a two-seat open-cockpit speedster that will focus on providing exhilarating on-road driving and become the sixth model in its Ultimate Series, Autocar can exclusively reveal.
According to a source aware of the car, the new limited-run machine will sit alongside the track-focused Senna and the 250mph Speedtail hyper-GT at the top of McLaren’s range. Whereas the Senna has been designed as the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail developed around high-speed aerodynamic efficiency, the new speedster has reportedly been conceived for road-driving pleasure. It will apparently highlight the more emotional, fun side to McLaren – albeit while retaining the high-performance, high-tech traits for which the Woking firm is known.
The as-yet-unnamed machine will be the first pure open road car McLaren has made, with styling that will reportedly evoke open-top sports prototype racers. That will pitch it into competition with Ferrari’s recently revealed Monza SP1 and SP2 speedster models.
The speedster is claimed to offer a more ‘fluid’ interpretation of McLaren’s design language than the firm’s other models, with prominent use of flowing, elegant lines. Our source has been told the interior design will closely match that of the exterior and is set to feature low-profile dihedral ‘butterfly’ doors.
Same V8 engine yet again
McLaren are really making quite exquisite and utterly desirable cars, more so with their attention to detail and in-depth engineering. However, with their ultimate series cars, I wish they had a much more special engine rather than continuing to use their ubiquitous V8 which has not only been shared with every other McLaren, even lesser models, but has been the case for 10 years now. Surely for the price McLaren charges for the ultimate series models, we could see a different, more special and/or bespoke engine.
McLaren makes diff Sausage
LOL finally a new model that looks different.......no more "Same sausage with different length approach"
This reads like an
If it's the engineering rather than designers in McLean who are in charge, these engineers should bear in mind that a beautifully presented plate of food makes the food taste better.
