BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ex-Nissan sports car boss named as new Caterham CEO
UP NEXT
Classic trials: the perfect cheap and cheerful motorsport

Ex-Nissan sports car boss named as new Caterham CEO

Graham Macdonald retires after 10 years as CEO; Bob Laishley appointed to lead Caterham into the future
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
3 July 2022

Ex-Nissan sports car boss Bob Laishley has become CEO of Caterham Cars, replacing Graham Macdonald, who is retiring after 15 years at Caterham – 10 as CEO. 

Laishley's promotion to the top chair comes just a year after he was brought on board as chief strategic officer in the wake of Caterham's acquisition by Japanese retail group VT Holdings.

Before, that, Laishley had spent six years running Nissan's Nismo sports car division, with oversight of the long-running Nissan 370Z and Nissan GT-R model lines.

Related articles

The change in management comes following Caterham's most successful sales year on record in 2021, which saw volumes surge 41% compared to pre-pandemic levels, with 670 variants of the flagship Caterham Seven leaving the firm's factory in Dartford, Kent.

Laishley said: "I would like to thank Graham, on behalf of everyone at Caterham, for his work over the last 15 years.

"He leaves the business in a strong position following our best-ever sales year in 2021 and demand for the Seven at an all-time high."

In an exclusive interview with Autocar following his appointment at Caterham last year, Laishley outlined his Caterham battle plan, speaking of the importance of maintaining the trademark dynamic agility and pureness of the Caterham driving experience as emissions and safety regulation becomes more stringent, and revealing that plans for an EV were well under way.

"Graham [Macdonald] has a discussion ongoing around the EV and clearly we need to look at moving towards EV more. There are some technology challenges around that. The guys were far more advanced with their EV plans than I had thought from the outside, but that challenge for us is all about providing that same enjoyable experience but in an EV format.

“There are plenty of naysayers who question whether or not an EV should be done, but I’m very much a believer that we need to have that offering, and it’s my priority to deliver that experience that is fun to drive and still a Seven. I don’t want to read that whatever we deliver in that space isn’t built on the history of the Seven. We want to deliver that raw driving experience.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Caterham Seven

Caterham Seven

The Caterham Seven is a stripped-down sportscar offering one of the most pure driving experiences available. It is a true classic and available in nine iterations

Read our review
Back to top

Last year, outgoing CEO Macdonald revealed he had already driven a prototype Caterham Seven EV: "It’s very much like a go-kart: it’s two-pedal, you’ve got rapid acceleration and it’s a different product to drive. No less exciting, but exciting in a different way.” 

He went on to hint that the company's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2023 could provide a suitable backdrop for the reveal of an electric Seven. 

Wrapping up 15 years at the British sports car firm, Macdonald said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the customers, staff, dealers, shareholders and suppliers for their support throughout my time at Caterham.

Car Review
Caterham Seven
Caterham Seven
Read our full road test review
Read more

"After 15 years at Caterham, 10 in the CEO role, it feels like the right time to step away and retire. There’s been some massive highs and big challenges along the way, but I can honestly say I’ve relished every bit of my time at Caterham.

"I’m proud to be leaving the business with a healthy order book and wish Bob and the business all the success in the future.

Used cars for sale

 Caterham Seven 2.0 420 R S3 2dr
2018
£33,995
2,100miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 1.6 Ti-VCT 270 S S3 2dr
2018
£27,000
2,400miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 1.6 Roadsport S3 2dr
2012
£16,995
9,120miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven Super Light R S3 2dr Petrol Manual
2001
£24,750
32,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 1.6 Ti-VCT 310 S S3 2dr
2018
£31,450
2,400miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 1.6 Roadsport S3 2dr
2009
£21,950
7,714miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 2.0 620 R S3 2dr
2017
£54,950
3,200miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 1.6 Ti-VCT 270 R S3 2dr
2018
£32,950
3,465miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Caterham Seven 2.0 420 R S3 2dr
2016
£38,950
2,100miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives