BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EVs account for quarter of car sales as overall UK market slumps
UP NEXT
New A6 Avant is one of the final diesel models Audi will launch

EVs account for quarter of car sales as overall UK market slumps

Electric cars defied a 1% drop in registrations of new cars in February, surging by nearly 42% year on year

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 March 2025

One in every four new cars sold last month was electric, as EV registrations surged by a huge 41.7% compared with February 2024.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 21,244 new EVs were registered in the UK last month. 

The SMMT attributed the significant growth to buyers rushing into electric cars to avoid being hit by incoming changes to their taxation.

Related articles

From 1 April, drivers of EVs will be required to pay vehicle excise duty (VED) for the first time, at a flat rate of £195 per year; and those driving new EVs with a list price north of £40,000 will also need to pay the expensive car supplement – £3100 over the first six years of the car’s life.

While sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars all rose last month, sales of petrol and diesel cars dropped.

Totals of 39,865 petrols (down 17.3% compared with February 2024) and 4241 diesels (down 15.1% year on year) were registered.

The drop in petrol car sales in particular meant the total number of cars registered fell by 1% compared with a year ago, at 84,054.

That made February the fifth consecutive month in which the UK’s new car market slumped – although there were some signs of recovery, as retail sales grew for the first time since August last year.

A total of 29,947 cars went to private buyers, up 4.6% compared with a year ago.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: “It is always dangerous to draw conclusions from a single month, especially one as small and volatile as February.

"With the all-important March number late change now upon us and tax changes taking effect in April that will, perversely, dissuade EV purchases, we expect significant demand for these new products next month. But long-term, EV consumers need carrots, not ever more sticks.”

The UK’s best-selling car last month was the Mini Cooper (sold in both UK-built petrol and Chinese-made EV guises), with 2074 registrations. It was followed by the Tesla Model 3 (1990 units) and Tesla Model Y (1861).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£21,000
61,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi SE Connect Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,390
38,919miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,721
11,097miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,951
7,965miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,143
4,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 EcoFLEX 12V S Euro 5 5dr
2013
£2,095
95,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 4 SERIES GRAN COUPE 2.0 420d SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,200
59,750miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 4.0T V8 Turbo TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£59,995
59,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,290
51,457miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews