Everything you need to know about driving offences

Whether you’re a new driver or an experienced motorist, knowing what is and isn’t a driving offence is vital for a safe and lawful road network.

Driving offences in the UK encompass a wide range of violations, from minor infractions like driving a damaged vehicle to serious crimes such as dangerous driving.

Understanding these offences is crucial for drivers who wish to avoid penalties, points on their licence, or even disqualification from driving.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll summarise the most common driving offences in the UK and explain the associated penalties.

So if you’re looking for a guide to help you pass your driving test, or just a refresher on the many motoring offences in the UK, read on…

What is a driving offence?

Driving offences cover a broad range of infringements, but generally they are acts on the road that are deemed to put other drivers at risk.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), driving offences can range from document offences, which include failing to provide a driving licence, to causing death by dangerous driving.

Each offence has a different charge, which can often include points on your licence, paying a fine and, in the most extreme cases, a lengthy ban from driving or, at worst, a jail sentence.

The most common driving offence in the UK is speeding. According to motoring court figures from the AA, 203,801 drivers were convicted of speeding in 2023.

Motorists driving without valid vehicle excise duty was the second most common offence in 2023, followed by those driving without insurance.

Other offences, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel, are still fairly low on the list in terms of convictions, but the number is rising fast. In 2023, 13,332 motorists were convicted of using a phone while driving, which was an increase of 90% year on year.