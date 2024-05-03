UK speeding fines and penalties: what drivers need to know

Speeding fines are among the most common motoring offences in the UK, with millions in fines issued yearly.

According to Department for Transport figures, 203,801 drivers were caught speeding in 2023. While that figure is 8% lower than in 2022, it still represents an increase of 85% since 2011.

But why is the number so much higher now? It's partly because our roads are becoming more digital, with an increasing number of roadside devices and cameras that check your speed.

These days, motorists also have to contend with average-speed contraflows littered along newly introduced smart motorways, which use AI, or artificial intelligence, cameras to catch drivers creeping over the limit.

Speeding is an offence and you will be penalised if you get caught. You’ll need to pay a fine and will be given points on your licence.

In 2023, 39% of drivers caught speeding claimed they broke the speed limit because they were "driving according to the speed of other road users". Of course, that's no excuse and won't get you out of trouble.

So what else should you know about speeding fines? We’ve gathered all the important information here, including what consequences await if you’re issued with a ticket.

What is a speeding fine?

A speeding fine is an offence caused by surpassing the speed limit. It’s a common offence in the UK, with over one million fines issued in 2022 alone. If you’re caught breaking the limit, setting off a speed camera or are spotted by a police van, you’ll be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

If the police directly stop you, you could be issued a verbal warning or they could give you a fixed penalty notice on the spot.

Speed cameras can be found almost anywhere, on roads with any labelled speed limit. Built-up areas in much of the UK have a speed limit of 30mph, but some areas, including London and much of Wales, are shifting to 20mph limits.