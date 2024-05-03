BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK speeding fines and penalties: what drivers need to know

A guide to everything you need to know about speeding, from fines to the cameras the police use
Jack Warrick
News
7 mins read
9 August 2024

Speeding fines are among the most common motoring offences in the UK, with millions in fines issued yearly. 

According to Department for Transport figures, 203,801 drivers were caught speeding in 2023. While that figure is 8% lower than in 2022, it still represents an increase of 85% since 2011. 

But why is the number so much higher now? It's partly because our roads are becoming more digital, with an increasing number of roadside devices and cameras that check your speed.

Related articles

These days, motorists also have to contend with average-speed contraflows littered along newly introduced smart motorways, which use AI, or artificial intelligence, cameras to catch drivers creeping over the limit. 

Speeding is an offence and you will be penalised if you get caught. You’ll need to pay a fine and will be given points on your licence.

In 2023, 39% of drivers caught speeding claimed they broke the speed limit because they were "driving according to the speed of other road users". Of course, that's no excuse and won't get you out of trouble. 

So what else should you know about speeding fines? We’ve gathered all the important information here, including what consequences await if you’re issued with a ticket. 

What is a speeding fine?

A speeding fine is an offence caused by surpassing the speed limit. It’s a common offence in the UK, with over one million fines issued in 2022 alone. If you’re caught breaking the limit, setting off a speed camera or are spotted by a police van, you’ll be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

If the police directly stop you, you could be issued a verbal warning or they could give you a fixed penalty notice on the spot. 

Speed cameras can be found almost anywhere, on roads with any labelled speed limit. Built-up areas in much of the UK have a speed limit of 30mph, but some areas, including London and much of Wales, are shifting to 20mph limits

Single carriageways can have a speed limit of up to 60mph, while the national speed limit on motorways stands at 70mph. As the government says: “The speed limit is the absolute maximum - it does not mean it’s safe to drive at this speed in all conditions.” 

Beware that national speed limits differ depending on your vehicle type. Motorhomes that weigh more than three tonnes, for example, are restricted to 50mph nationally or 60mph on motorways.

Worried about going over the speed limit? Many modern cars have a built-in speed limiter function, which is usually easy to set up and can be enabled with a few button presses. 

If you receive a fixed penalty notice for speeding, you can either plead guilty or not guilty to the offence, with each decision triggering its own process. You can read more about these processes further down the page. 

How will I know if I’ve been caught speeding?

If you’ve been caught speeding with a hand-held device, or one installed in a moving police car, you might not notice immediately - but you could be asked to stop there and then. 

Cameras will often release a strong flash to capture your numberplate. This is extremely bright, and you would notice immediately if you’ve been snapped over the limit - even in daylight. 

The registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) and section 172 notice by post within 14 days of the offence. 

The section 172 notice then has to be returned within 28 days, providing details of the driver who committed the offence. A fixed penalty notice (FPN) will then be issued to the driver, or if the offence is deemed serious enough, a court summons.

How much is a speeding fine and how many points will I get? 

If you’re caught speeding, you’ll be issued with a minimum penalty of £100 and three points will be added to your licence.

You will be banned from driving if you hit 12 points. But if you’ve only held a full driving licence for less than two years, it will be revoked if you reach six or more penalty points.

You may be offered the option to take a speed awareness course instead of a fine and points on your licence. These aren’t free, though, and will cost a similar sum to the initial speeding fine. 

Certain caveats exist, though. Speed awareness courses are mostly offered for more minor transgressions, and it’s up to the police to decide if you’ll be offered one or not. 

A course will only be offered if you’ve not been on one within the past three years, and not all police authorities run them, so this option is not a given. 

The cost of a speeding fine

In 2017, the speeding penalty system was overhauled, with larger fines for drivers charged with excessive speed. That’s because speeding fines are calculated using three specific speeding bands, labelled Band A, Band B and Band C. 

There are a further three bands (D, E and F) that deal with more extreme transgressions, which may include excessive speed where the driver is: on bail; has existing convictions; is in charge of a large vehicle; heavy load; towing; carrying passengers; driving through a heavily pedestrianised area.

Read the table below to see the speeding bands in the UK.

If you are prosecuted in court, the amount you are fined and the number of points you receive (or the disqualification period) will firstly be determined by the speed you were travelling over the posted limit, combined with a percentage of your weekly income.

This is capped at £1000, or £2500 if you’re caught on the motorway. 

Can I plead not guilty to my speeding offence?

If you’re adamant you weren’t speeding but have been issued a fine, you can plead not guilty. The situation gets a bit more complex from here. 

If you’re convinced of your innocence, then it’s the proper course of action and it will probably involve a trip to court. But if you lose your case, you could be fined more and receive more penalty points. 

Your fine may be reduced if you are deemed to be of ‘good character’, and the court may even take into account speeding for a genuine emergency.

How many points do I need before I lose my licence?

Even less serious speeding offences can cause you to lose your licence. If you accrue 12 or more penalty points in three years – potentially four minimum fine/points offences – you could end up with a six-month ban. 

And this could have further repercussions. If you’re disqualified for 56 days or more (see also the more serious single-offence bans, above) you’ll need to apply for a new licence, and this may even entail retaking your driving test.

How will speeding penalties affect my car insurance?

Insurers will generally regard drivers who’ve accrued penalty points for any offence – including speeding – as a higher risk and are likely to impose a higher premium as a result. 

While penalty points for speeding are generally only valid for three years as far as totting up endorsements and a potential ban goes, they remain visible on your licence for four years.

Most insurance companies will ask you to declare any motoring offences in the past five years, and if you withhold information, it could affect a future claim, so it’s important to be honest when searching for new quotes.

The worst speeding fines issued in the UK

The world's first speeding fine was issued in the UK.

Driving his new Benz, Walter Arnold was nabbed at four times the national speed limit in Paddock Wood, Kent. Granted, it was in 1886 when the speed limit was just 2mph, but to make matters worse for Arnold, he was reprimanded for not having a red flag waver walking in front of him too.

From one extreme to another: the UK’s fastest speeder was caught in 2015 travelling at 192mph in a Nissan GTR. A 28-month custodial sentence followed and Northamptonshire police banned him from driving for 10 years. In 2003, an off-duty policeman was caught driving his unmarked Vauxhall Vectra at 159mph on the M54.

In Switzerland, a driver was caught at 85mph in a 50mph zone driving his Ferrari Testarossa. Swiss authorities base fines on your financial worth, and with £14.1 million in the bank, this driver ended up with a £180,000 ticket.

Another Swiss millionaire managed 180mph on local roads in his Mercedes-AMG SLS and set a new speeding fine world record at $1,001,400 (£727,166).

If you do want to travel quickly, legally, you'll want to head to Germany for a trip on the autobahn. These unrestricted motorways cover 8197 miles across Germany. You could also head to the Isle of Man, where there are no speed restrictions. You should of course obey all other road rules to stay safe.

Poland also has reasonably high speed limits, at 140kph (87mph), and in the US, Texas’s Highway 130 allows 85mph before fines are imposed. But the world’s highest speed limit is 160kph, or, tantalisingly, 99.4mph, in the UAE.

Like it or not, speed cameras in the UK are now part of our motoring life, and with 7000 of them positioned around the country, only Russia, Italy and Brazil have more on their roads.

Peter Cavellini 5 May 2024

Some drivers just can't help it, in their daily life outside there car they maybe hard working pleasant helpful people, if they're married they are providing for their family etc,but, climb 8n behind the wheel of a car some become selfish, get out of my way lunatics, hell bent on doing their thing no matter what any other road user wants, no, if don't want driving to affect your wealth, you actually having a job which contributes to you and your families lifestyle, then, read the road signs, give yourself more journey time,adjust your driving style and hopefully your bank balance won't suffer, the points on your licence are annoying,but they remind you to slow down.

Just Saying 3 May 2024
... And on and on it goes.
There is nowhere without a camera these days. Style and comfort replaces acceleration and top end.
Extraordinary to think we've probably all ready the new Ferrari stats, top speed boast of 210 (3 x the speed limit on a motorway)
beechie 3 May 2024
Only one thing drivers need to know: don't exceed the speed limit. How hard can such a simple thing be? Very hard for some people, apparently.

