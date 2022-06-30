EV start-up Aehra to launch “ultra-premium” SUV and saloons

New “ultra-premium” EV start-up Aehra has promised to “eclipse” other car makers later this year when it launches its first SUV and saloon, both of which will come to the UK.

Priced at €180,000 (£155,430) and €160,000 (£138,160) respectively, the currently unnamed cars will be launched with just one battery option that has a claimed range of 497 miles.

This battery will power three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear, producing “quite an output”, said Hazim Nada, co-founder of the Italian-American firm.

“We aren't aiming for the thousands of horsepowers, but we're still aiming for high-premium performance, which will marry [up with] the vehicle dynamics that we want to give to our customers,” he added, refusing to give an exact power figure.

“So certainly we will have quite the output, but we're not aiming to be in the hypercar segment or the want-to-be-hypercar segment.”

Both cars will get Italian styling cues and have “roomy” interiors, but each will look unique. “They will look like concepts on the road,” Nada added.

Nada also confirmed that his firm’s vehicles will look differently to those from other brands, which have designed their EVs “in a way that's too tied to the traditional legacy ICE vehicles”.

The Aehra saloon will be similarly sized to the Tesla Model S and the Aehra SUV will be “just a bit longer” than the Audi E-tron.

Inside, the cars will be bigger than their competitors, Nada said, with a “lounge-type set-up”. The SUV will be able to seat five adults more than 6ft tall “comfortably”.