The entry-level versions of the Ford Capri and Ford Explorer EVs have been updated with new batteries, promising extra range and greater performance.

The Standard Range battery has switched from the nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

This has boosted the official range of the Capri Standard Range by 45 miles, from 243 to 288, and the range of the Explorer Standard Range by 43 miles, to 276.

A new motor meanwhile improves the pair's power and torque outputs to 187bhp and 258lb ft, up from 168bhp and 229lb ft. This cuts their 0-62mph sprint times down from 8.7sec to 8.0sec.

The switch to LFP cells also improves safety, because these are more stable than NMC so less likely to catch fire if punctured.

They also have a longer service life: Ford said the new battery will allow drivers to regularly charge to 100% with less risk of battery degradation than before.

However, they are less energy-dense, meaning a typical LFP battery will be much heavier than an NMC unit of equivalent capacity.

It remains to be confirmed whether the Capri and Explorer have gained significant weight in making the switch.

Ford has yet to confirm whether the upgrades will result in any changes to the models’ pricing, but LFP cells are significantly cheaper to produce than NMC ones – hence their use in many small EVs, such as the forthcoming Renault Twingo.

Jon Williams, general manager for Europe for Ford’s EV division, Model E, said: “By upgrading the Explorer and Capri with new LFP battery technology, we are increasing range and durability while keeping it affordable for our customers.”