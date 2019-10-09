Electric Volvo XC40 gets bespoke Android infotainment

Swedish manufacturer teams up with Google to give its first EV enhanced personalisation and intelligence functions
James Attwood, digital editor
9 October 2019

Volvo has detailed the infotainment system in its upcoming electric XC40 ahead of the car's unveiling next week. 

The firm claims the system, designed in partnership with Google and powered by Android, offers "unprecedented personalisation" and "improved levels of intuitiveness", courtesy of inbuilt Google features. The internet giant's Maps, Assistant and Play Store functions are included. The electric small SUV is also the first Volvo model to be capable of wireless software updates.

The system is compatible with voice control, while Google's mapping software will offer live traffic updates and alternative route and charging station suggestions. The software will also improve the capabilities of the car's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by providing live speed limit and hazard warnings. 

Volvo's chief technology officer, Henrik Green, said: "We're finally giving you the same experience in your car that you’re used to on your phone, but adapted for safe interaction while driving.

"And by introducing over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, the car can stay as fresh as your other digital products, always with the latest and greatest features."

Volvo recently released the first teaser sketches of the electric XC40, which is the first step in a plan for more than 50% of the firm's sales volume to be fully electric by 2025. It's focused on producing electric versions of its existing models, rather than developing bespoke EVs like rivals such as Volkswagen.

Despite that, Volvo has said the electric XC40 will feature a number of design changes to differentiate itself from combustion-engined versions, partly due to the electric powertrain not requiring a large grille to cool the engine.

Our Verdict

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 arrives in the crowded premium compact SUV segment and hits the right note with design, practicality and driving style

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

A sketch of the front of the car shows that, as with other EVs, the grille will be replaced by a covered front fascia, which Volvo says will be used to package the sensors for the ADAS. A rear sketch shows that, as with the plug-in hybrid XC40, the charging point will be located on the rear pillar where the fuel filler would normally be.

Robin Page, Volvo’s design boss, said the electric XC40's design would be “even sleeker and more modern” than that of the regular model. He added: “Without the need for a grille, we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while the absence of tailpipes does the same at the rear.

“This is the approach we will explore more and more as we continue down the road of electrification.”

Volvo has also revealed the EV will feature a "brand new driver interface" that has been developed for its electric cars. It will also be offered with two new 19in and 20in wheel options and in eight paint colours. The interior will feature new "sporty styling details" and carpets made from recycled materials.

The electric XC40 will also feature a small, 30-litre front storage space – also known as a ‘frunk’ – under the bonnet in the space freed up by the absence of a combustion engine.

The XC40 is one of Volvo's most popular models, and the electric version will be revealed on 16 October. While few technical details of the model have been given, it will follow the EV trend, with motors mounted at the front and rear and the battery located under the floor.

Volvo has said it aims to maintain its established reputation for safety with the new model, with safety boss Malin Ekholm saying: “Regardless of what drives a car forward, be it an electric motor or combustion engine, a Volvo must be safe.”

The front structure of the XC40, which is built on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, has been redesigned to account for the absence of an engine. Volvo has also developed a “unique” new safety structure: a safety cage around the battery made from aluminium and embedded in the body structure. Volvo says this creates a built-in crumple zone around the battery and lowers the car’s centre of gravity.

The car has also been reinforced at the rear through the integration of the electric powertrain into the body structure, with the intent to shift any forces caused in a collision away from the passenger area.

The electric XC40 will also be the first model fitted with Volvo's new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensor platform, which is designed for expanded autonomous capabilities in the future.

While no details have been given about the electric powertrain, it's likely to be similar to that used by sister brand Polestar's 2, which was revealed earlier this year and is also built on the CMA platform. That car uses a 27-module, 78kWh battery pack.

The powertrain in the performance-focused Polestar 2 is claimed to produce 402bhp and 487lb ft, with a ‘target’ range of 311 miles on the WLTP cycle. The electric XC40 is unlikely to offer as much power or torque, due to the differing goals and target markets of Volvo and Polestar.

The electric XC40 will be the second electrified version of the model, joining the XC40 T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid.

Join the debate

Comments
10

Citytiger

25 September 2019

Volvo can offer their vehicles fully electric unlike VW and other who need to develop bespoke vehicles, is because CMA and SPA were developed to accept ICE, PHEV or EV powertrains from scratch with very little modification or compromises to interior or boot space required. Hence the reason the XC90 T8 PHEV still maintains its 7 seats. 

Takeitslowly

25 September 2019
Citytiger wrote:

Volvo can offer their vehicles fully electric unlike VW and other who need to develop bespoke vehicles, is because CMA and SPA were developed to accept ICE, PHEV or EV powertrains from scratch with very little modification or compromises to interior or boot space required. Hence the reason the XC90 T8 PHEV still maintains its 7 seats. 

 

You have our eternal gratitude that we have the full benefits of you copying and pasting directly from the Volvo press release...cheers :)

 

PS, anything original to let us know about?.

xxxx

26 September 2019
Citytiger wrote:

Volvo can offer their vehicles fully electric unlike VW and other who need to develop bespoke vehicles, is because CMA and SPA were developed to accept ICE, PHEV or EV powertrains from scratch with very little modification or compromises to interior or boot space required. Hence the reason the XC90 T8 PHEV still maintains its 7 seats. 

A bespoke BEV will always be better than a car designed with compromises. VW ID, Model 3 will almost certainly out perform it for less money.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Citytiger

3 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

Citytiger wrote:

Volvo can offer their vehicles fully electric unlike VW and other who need to develop bespoke vehicles, is because CMA and SPA were developed to accept ICE, PHEV or EV powertrains from scratch with very little modification or compromises to interior or boot space required. Hence the reason the XC90 T8 PHEV still maintains its 7 seats. 

A bespoke BEV will always be better than a car designed with compromises. VW ID, Model 3 will almost certainly out perform it for less money.

VW said the same about their diesel engines, and the Tesla 3 is not a rival, unless of course you believe the Tesla is an SUV, however niether will match the XC40 for build quality or reliability or looks. 

xxxx

9 October 2019
Citytiger wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Citytiger wrote:

Volvo can offer their vehicles fully electric unlike VW and other who need to develop bespoke vehicles, is because CMA and SPA were developed to accept ICE, PHEV or EV powertrains from scratch with very little modification or compromises to interior or boot space required. Hence the reason the XC90 T8 PHEV still maintains its 7 seats. 

A bespoke BEV will always be better than a car designed with compromises. VW ID, Model 3 will almost certainly out perform it for less money.

VW said the same about their diesel engines, and the Tesla 3 is not a rival, unless of course you believe the Tesla is an SUV, however niether will match the XC40 for build quality or reliability or looks. 

Why would VW say "A bespoke BEV will always be better than a car designed with compromises" about diesel engines?

Looks are subjective by the way something you fail to understand everytime, and an ID will almost certainly under cut it on price which needs to be remembered when saying things like the XC40 has a higher build quality.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Tornadorot

26 September 2019

An entirely new floorpan and engine bay structure doesn't sound like "very little modification2 to me!

Interesting to see they've carved out rear seat footwells in the battery pack just like the Taycan.

samayrajohn07

3 October 2019

It was looking superb and awesome. I loved this. I really want to purchase it. AOL gold support

epd16921

9 October 2019

My neighbor's mother makes $69/hr on the internet. She has been laid off for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $13047 just working on the internet for a few hours. use this link,,,

 

 

-------->>>> www.MaxCareer7.Com

DoingWell67

9 October 2019

I totally get the advantages of having all the Android Auto Features in a car - MAPS alone is way better than any of the "manufactures" native applications.   However I would personally feel way more comfortable if it was running ontop of QNX - which really is a mission critical operating system.   

00se7en

9 October 2019

I have an Android phone that I'm happy with, but having owned a Sony Android TV, that was so slow and buggy I took it back to the shop, I'm very, very sceptical about buying a car that runs android for all its functions.  This would actually put me off.

Agree with other poster who suggested QNX.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week