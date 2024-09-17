The new electric Mini John Cooper Works hatchback has been revealed in a Chinese government filing.

It gets a single motor that sends 255bhp through its front wheels – up by 40bhp compared with the existing Mini Cooper SE and rival Alpine A290 GTS.

The JCW's kerb weight is listed at 1670kg, an increase of 65kg compared with the SE.

This gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 153bhp per tonne, pipping the A290 GTS (145bhp per tonne) but coming in behind the old petrol-engined JCW, which packed 181bhp per tonne.

The filing doesn't list a 0-62mph time for the JCW, but this will doubtless come in below the 6.7sec clocked by the Cooper SE.

It’s possible that, thanks to the instant torque delivered by an electric motor, it could even rival the most powerful Mini hatch yet, the old JCW GP, in a straight line. That car’s 301bhp engine allowed it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.2sec.

The JCW is expected to use the same 49.2kWh (usable capacity) battery as the Cooper SE. Its range might be reduced from that car’s 249 miles, however, by the larger 18in wheels and stickier tyres.

The electric Mini Aceman JCW crossover has also been uncovered in a filing, revealing that it gets the same styling treatment – a blacked-out nose and more aggressive skirting – and 255bhp motor. It weighs 1768kg.