Electric Mini Countryman gets range boost to 311 miles

Silicon-carbide inverter, extra battery capacity and low-friction bearings keep EV on par with rivals

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
27 January 2026

The range of the Mini Countryman E has been boosted from 286 miles to 311 miles in a bid to keep pace with longer-legged EV rivals.

Key to the improvement is a new silicon-carbide inverter. This reduces how much energy is lost in converting DC from the car’s battery to AC used by its motors and systems, improving range. A further uplift is brought by new low-friction wheel bearings on the front axle.

The car's battery hasn't been physically changed, its gross capacity remaining at 66.5kWh, but its usable capacity has been increased from 64.6kWh to 65.2kWh.

The tweaks also mean the four-wheel-drive Countryman E All4 can now drive 290 miles per charge, up from 267.

For reference, the rival Skoda Elroq offers up to 355 miles of range, while the Ford Explorer offers up to 374 miles.

The Countryman E is currently the cheapest version of Mini's larger crossover, starting from £29,255 compared with £29,325 for the petrol-engined Countryman C.

That is thanks to the UK government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, through which the German-built EV qualifies for a £3750 discount.

The Countryman accounts for almost a third of all Mini’s sales, with 93,305 examples having been registered globally last year.

Read our review

Car review
2024 Mini Countyman front lead

Mini Countryman Electric

The Countryman EV is a likeable, well-resolved electric SUV – but not without shortcomings

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

