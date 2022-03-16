Deus previews electric hypercar concept before New York debut

A new Austrian car manufacturer has revealed the name and a preview image of its “ultra-limited” and “high-performance” electric hypercar, which will make its debut at the New York motor show.

Deus Automobiles, headquartered in Vienna, will premiere the Vayanne (pronounced vy-ahn) at 6pm UK time on 13 April.

Developed in partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), the car is claimed to feature a design language inspired by “symmetry and infinity”.

Deus says it will aim to “stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector”, offering a combination of “innovative concepts in terms of luxury performance and exclusivity”.

There’s no hint about what sort of electric powertrain will underpin the Vayanne, but Deus did reveal a preview of what appears to be a rear light bar.

Deus said Italdesign offered “strategic and technical support” to integrate new technologies, while WAE provided advanced and electrification technologies.

Last year, Italdesign and WAE began to offer firms a ‘turn-key’ high-performance EV package.

The two firms claimed the architecture would be suitable for crossovers, saloons and GTs, created using recycled composite materials and aluminium.

WAE business development boss Dyrr Ardash suggested it had the potential to support cars that would be “class-leading in terms of dynamics and mass”.