Deus previews electric hypercar concept before New York debut

New car, developed with Italdesign and Williams, aims to “stand out in increasingly competitive hypercar sector"
24 March 2022

A new Austrian car manufacturer has revealed the name and a preview image of its “ultra-limited” and “high-performance” electric hypercar, which will make its debut at the New York motor show.

Deus Automobiles, headquartered in Vienna, will premiere the Vayanne (pronounced vy-ahn) at 6pm UK time on 13 April.

Developed in partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), the car is claimed to feature a design language inspired by “symmetry and infinity”.

Deus says it will aim to “stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector”, offering a combination of “innovative concepts in terms of luxury performance and exclusivity”. 

There’s no hint about what sort of electric powertrain will underpin the Vayanne, but Deus did reveal a preview of what appears to be a rear light bar. 

Deus said Italdesign offered “strategic and technical support” to integrate new technologies, while WAE provided advanced and electrification technologies.

Last year, Italdesign and WAE began to offer firms a ‘turn-key’ high-performance EV package. 

The two firms claimed the architecture would be suitable for crossovers, saloons and GTs, created using recycled composite materials and aluminium. 

WAE business development boss Dyrr Ardash suggested it had the potential to support cars that would be “class-leading in terms of dynamics and mass”. 

It can be equipped with two, three or four electric motors and support battery sizes of up to 160kWh for a potential range of up to 620 miles. 

Peter Cavellini 16 March 2022

What!?, another one, exclusivity?,only if they make one, EV power is killing of fast or what was fast, two, three hundred miles per hour, we're in the near future going to not drive as such,we're going to be just passengers, so the word Lounge is increasingly being used to describe the interior of the car, so, silly speeds are go8ng to be a so what!, the only thing that would surprise me is it this car can fly!

