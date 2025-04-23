BACK TO ALL NEWS
Denza Z previews electric Porsche 911 rival
Full reveal: Mazda EZ-60 gets high-tech interior and 100-mile PHEV

Denza Z previews electric Porsche 911 rival

New concept revealed at Shanghai motor show brings steer-by-wire technology and low-slung design

Charlie Martin Autocar
23 April 2025

BYD-owned premium brand Denza has lifted the covers off a new concept previewing a Porsche 911 and Maserati Granturismo rival.

Named the Denza Z, it's an electric coupé with a cab-forward design typical of midship sports cars. However, it can also seat two small rear passengers, in similar fashion to the 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.

Detailed specifications have yet to be revealed, but its low-set, wide-hipped design and large rear wing clearly signal a performance-focused intent.

For reference, the Denza Z9 GT, a Porsche Taycan rival, offers a tri-motor powertrain with a combined output of 952bhp, suggesting the Z could nudge the 1000bhp mark.

No doubt the Z will also replicate some of the Z9 GT’s more novel features, such as its ability to ‘crab walk’, effectively sliding sideways by sending power to individual wheels.

Notably, the Z does away with a traditional steering rack for a new steer-by-wire system, which has no physical link between the front end and the interior. The electronic set-up is claimed to provide a better balance between a smooth feel when cruising and responsiveness in more spirited driving. It also allows the racing-inspired flat-bottomed steering wheel to fold away when not in use.

The Z rides on new magnetorheological dampers that are said to be capable of adapting to changes in the road surface in less than 10ms.

The new car comes just after Denza kicked off its expansion into Europe, targeting Porsche and similar upmarket performance brands. 

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li told Autocar that entering this market would be “not too much of a challenge”, emphasising the cars’ performance, plus styling led by former Audi designer Wolfgang Egger.

2025 Denza Z9 GT review front quarter tracking

Denza Z9 GT

Premium brand from Chinese giant BYD is heading to Europe with this intriguing Porsche Panamera rival

Rods 23 April 2025
Those rear lights look hideous!
Peter Cavellini 23 April 2025

What's the point of the Crab feature?, I can see no rational why this was thought a useful feature of the Car.

