Dacia to sell LPG cars in Britain

Dacia is finally set to bring factory-fit LPG [liquid petroleum gas] versions of its cars to the UK after years of restricting the money-saving models to the Continent.

The so-called Eco G system will be available in the spring across its full UK range – the Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster – said a source close to parent firm Renault. The cars are set to cost about £400 more than the regular 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol models on which they are based.

LPG is natural gas that’s compressed into liquid form. Cars use more of it than petrol, but the overall CO2 emitted is less and the cost per litre is around half.

There are currently some 1400 LPG filling stations in the UK, according to the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership.

Dacia’s models are dual-fuel, meaning they can run on both LPG and petrol. In France, the Duster Eco G is rated at 125g/km running on petrol or 111g/km on LPG.

The LPG tank is fitted in the boot but in the spare wheel well, meaning luggage space isn’t compromised.

Dacia expects the models to be a hit with both private and business buyers. They’re likely to attract those looking for a low-cost alternative to diesel, which is increasingly being targeted by local authorities that need to clean up air quality.

Autocar ran a Dutch-registered, LPG-converted Sandero Stepway for six months during 2018, concluding that it was a worthy car for those who wanted low running costs.

Nick Gibbs

