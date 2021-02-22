Cupra Formentor VZ5: five-pot range-topper brings 385bhp

The long-rumoured five-cylinder version of Cupra's new Formentor SUV is now official, with a 2.5-litre turbo motor borrowed from the Audi RS Q3 producing 385bhp and 354lb ft.

Revealed as part of the ex-Seat performance division's third anniversary as a standalone brand, the Formentor VZ5 is "strictly" limited to a production run of 7000 left-hand-drive units, beginning in the final quarter of this year.

With the five-cylinder engine sending its reserves to both axles through a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the VZ5 is capable of 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds and will top out at 155mph. The limited variant also promises enhanced dynamics, equipped as standard with Adaptive Chassis Control, riding 10mm lower than the 306bhp car which tops the UK line-up and gaining six-piston Akebono performance brake calipers.

It's marked out from less potent models by way of a bespoke bonnet, carbonfibre trim, flared arches and exclusive 20in copper alloy wheels, and also gets its own Taiga Grey exterior paint option. The quad-exit exhaust - with two pipes stacked vertically at each side - is unique to the VZ5, and is said to give a unique and authentic sound with no electronic enhancement.

New leather bucket seats make their first appearance on the VZ5, and the cabin is further differentiated from the standard car with an exclusive sports steering wheel and trim finished in Cupra's trademark copper colour.

Dr Werner Tietz, Cupra and Seat R&D boss, said: “The Formentor provides a blank canvas to develop a range of vehicles that maximise driving fun and performance and enhance the attitude of the brand.

"Among them, the VZ5 is the most powerful and sophisticated variant ever created to date and I am convinced that with its exclusive performance elements, it will become a dream for car enthusiasts."

Prices have not yet been confirmed, but any examples sold in the UK will be left-hand-drive and likely specially ordered through Seat dealerships.

READ MORE

Cupra Formentor review

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review​

Abt Sportsline boosts Cupra Formentor to 365bhp​