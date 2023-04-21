Cupra DarkRebel concept hints at all-electric halo sports car

A two-seat all-electric Cupra halo sports car has been previewed by a radical digital-only concept.

Shown off in hologram form as part of the brand’s Tavascan launch - its second electric car - the DarkRebel previews a Toyota Supra-like sports car that features a slick, low-to-the-road design which Cupra describes as “the athletic proportion of a sports car combined with a shooting brake architecture”.

When it arrives it will top a four-car electric lineup that will include the Born, Tavascan, and production version of the UrbanRebel concept.

Easily the most radically designed Cupra yet, key design elements include front and rear lights that are incoporated into the bodywork, large side vents, and roof-mounted wing. Like the Tavascan, it also features an lluminated Cupra badge. The cabin features a two-seat layout with bucket seats and a ‘gamifying’ steering wheel.

As with previous Cupra's, like the Tavascan and Born, the production DarkRebel will be as close to the concept "as posible", design director Jorge Diez told Autocar.

He added: "It's a dream and embodies the DNA of Cupra. We have pushed boundaries and created something unique."

Few details were revealed about the car, such as what powertrain, battery or electric range it features, or when exactly we might see it in production form.

It’s expected though, given the model’s proportions and the sporting character of the previously revealed Cupra Urban Rebel, that it will feature a high-performance powertrain and be Cupra’s most powerful model yet.