Cupra has confirmed it will launch the five-cylinder Formentor VZ5 in the UK for the first time, having previously snubbed right-hand-drive markets.

Borrowed from the Audi RS3, its 2.5-litre turbocharged engine produces 385bhp and 345lb ft of torque. This is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Visually, the VZ5 range-topper is distinguished from lesser Formentors by a larger front splitter with ‘VZ5’ engraving, flared wheel arches and a new exhaust, with four round tailpipes finished in copper.

Inside, it gets ‘Cupbucket’ sports seats with more aggressive side bolstering than the standard items in other trim levels.

Just 4000 examples of the new VZ5 will be built, meaning the model is likely to be strictly limited in the UK. Production will begin early next year.

Prices are expected to start at around £60,000, given the run-out version of the previous five-cylinder Formentor, the VZ5 BAT, cost €68,390 in Europe in 2023 – then equivalent to £59,130.

For reference, the RS3 – the only other car in the Volkswagen Group’s portfolio currently fitted with the five-cylinder powerplant – starts at £62,400.

The relaunch of the VZ5 signals the Volkswagen Group’s renewed interest in five-cylinder performance cars, after Audi previously suggested the engine would be killed off by the EU's new Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Autocar recently reported that Audi will update the unit to survive EU7 and that Volkswagen is priming a new variant of the Golf R fitted with it.