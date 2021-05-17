Cupra Born: EV hot hatch due in production form next week

Cupra has previewed its first electric car, the Born, ahead of its production-ready unveiling next Tuesday (25 May).

First shown as the El-Born in 2020, the hot hatchback shares its MEB underpinnings and its overall silhouette with the Volkswagen ID 3 but adopts a raft of bespoke design features to set it apart.

The production Born looks to stay true to the concept, aside from losing the 'El' part of its model name. Shown in a matt blue finish with Cupra's trademark copper trim accents, it has a different front end to its Volkswagen sibling, incorporating angled LED headlights, a wider lower grille and a pointed bonnet that hints at its performance aspirations.

Elsewhere, we can see that the Born will feature bespoke wheel designs, a Formentor-style wraparound rear light bar and a black contrasting C-pillar.

Inside, preview images suggest copper detailing will be used on the centre console and door panels, with unique diamond patterning applied to various surfaces.

Speaking ahead of the production car's reveal, Cupra design boss Jorge Díez said the wheels being pushed out to the corners allowed the firm to "create a totally occupant-centric design with a very spacious interior".

He also explained the steps Cupra took to differentiate the Born from the ID 3: “The headlights identify with a person’s face, so we’ve angled them a little more than usual to express the character and determination of knowing what you want and going for it. The character is further accentuated by the prominent air intake at the bottom of the car to keep the car close to the road.”

“We’ve emphasised the width of the car with a horizontal light signature and combined it with a very pronounced diffuser, which increases the car’s efficiency and aerodynamics. We know that electrification has to go hand in hand with efficiency, and in this respect, the team has combined the two in perfect harmony.

"On the side, we’ve created angular shapes on the shoulder line and stretched the window graphics for a greater sense of tension and speed”.

It's not yet confirmed whether the Born will be available with the full array of drivetrains offered on the ID 3, but a 302bhp range-topper - as offered on the larger ID 4 - is believed to be out of the question, as the hatchback's shorter wheelbase can't accomodate that SUV's four-wheel-drive system.

