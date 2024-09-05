Crucial Volvo EX60 to be launched in 2026 on bold new platform

The new Volvo EX60, which is set to arrive in 2026, will be the first car to sit on an advanced new platform that is highly scalable and features advanced computing technology.

The EX60 will be a key model for Volvo’s electric switch as the EV equivalent of the hugely popular XC60 family SUV, which has long been the Swedish firm’s best-seller.

Beyond confirming the EX60 title, Volvo has yet to give any firm details of the new model, although deputy CEO Björn Annwall told Autocar that “it’s going to be a huge boost, a step change in our electrification journey.”

He added: “I would call XC60 the heart of the Volvo model portfolio; it’s in the middle of it and our best-selling car. It’s a fantastic car, and one a lot of people are waiting to get as a full electric option. So the day we have that you're going to see a big shift in electrification.”

The EX60 is likely to broadly match the dimensions of the XC60 (pictured below), and will doubtless take styling cues from the EX30 and EX90 EVs that it will sit between in the line-up.

Volvo has confirmed the EX60 will be the first model to sit on an advanced new electric vehicle platform called SPA3, and will use the same Volvo Cars Superset technology stack – effectively the hardware and software that runs the vehicle and its functions – as the EX90 and the ES90 saloon that will arrive next year.

The SPA3 platform is a heavy development of the SPA2 platform that was first used by the EX90. Volvo R&D boss Anders Bell said that it was “a big step from a mechanical perspective, but from a software electronics perspective, it's a straight evolution”.

He added: “All the work we're putting into EX90 will go directly into the SPA3 cars as well. It's basically the same software stack. SPA3 is designed from the beginning to be much more scalable, in size and price point and across regions, but also scalable in volume.”