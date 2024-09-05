BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Crucial Volvo EX60 to be launched in 2026 on bold new platform
UP NEXT
Renault 17 reborn with 270bhp, RWD and carbonfibre chassis

Crucial Volvo EX60 to be launched in 2026 on bold new platform

Electric equivalent of best-selling XC60 SUV will be 'huge boost' to firm's EV ambitions, claims financial chief
James Attwood
News
3 mins read
5 September 2024

The new Volvo EX60, which is set to arrive in 2026, will be the first car to sit on an advanced new platform that is highly scalable and features advanced computing technology.

The EX60 will be a key model for Volvo’s electric switch as the EV equivalent of the hugely popular XC60 family SUV, which has long been the Swedish firm’s best-seller.

Beyond confirming the EX60 title, Volvo has yet to give any firm details of the new model, although deputy CEO Björn Annwall told Autocar that “it’s going to be a huge boost, a step change in our electrification journey.

Related articles

He added: “I would call XC60 the heart of the Volvo model portfolio; it’s in the middle of it and our best-selling car. It’s a fantastic car, and one a lot of people are waiting to get as a full electric option. So the day we have that you're going to see a big shift in electrification.”

The EX60 is likely to broadly match the dimensions of the XC60 (pictured below), and will doubtless take styling cues from the EX30 and EX90 EVs that it will sit between in the line-up.

Volvo has confirmed the EX60 will be the first model to sit on an advanced new electric vehicle platform called SPA3, and will use the same Volvo Cars Superset technology stack – effectively the hardware and software that runs the vehicle and its functions as the EX90 and the ES90 saloon that will arrive next year.

The SPA3 platform is a heavy development of the SPA2 platform that was first used by the EX90. Volvo R&D boss Anders Bell said that it was “a big step from a mechanical perspective, but from a software electronics perspective, it's a straight evolution”.

He added: “All the work we're putting into EX90 will go directly into the SPA3 cars as well. It's basically the same software stack. SPA3 is designed from the beginning to be much more scalable, in size and price point and across regions, but also scalable in volume.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews

Back to top

As previously revealed by Autocar, the EX60 will be the first Volvo designed to benefit from megacasting, a technology set to be introduced with the SPA3 that allows for entire sections of a vehicle to be created as a single part rather than multiple elements. That, along with other changes and the more modular nature of the SPA3, will also lower production costs.

Volvo has said that the SPA3 could theoretically be used for cars smaller than the EX30 and bigger than the EX90. Bell added: “It’s designed for scale in every dimension: when it comes to size, my job is to make sure that the company has optionality. We are designing [the SPA3] to be scalable from B to F [segments], to make sure that we have flexibility and that we can launch the products that markets decide they want when they want it.”

Since all future new Volvo models will share the same basic tech stack, Bell added that it will allow for more focused and rapid development. “Because it’s all one technology stack, there's no repeat of work,” he said. “It's the same software stack, same basic electrical architecture. Yes, it's scalable in size, price and capabilities, but it's not spreading our products in different ecosystems. 

“Everything we do gets married to the Volvo connected car cloud. If you look at successful tech companies, they're all single tech stack companies where all their products are interlinked. Apple's a good example: hardware, software, telephones, laptops, they’re basically all interconnected with the same software. That’s one example of where we need to be converging as a technology company going forward. Our focal point is safety, sustainability and creating this fantastic customer experience all wrapped in this Scandinavian design, on one tech stack."

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Volvo cars for sale

Volvo Xc40 1.5 T3 R-Design Pro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,695
44,812miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC40 1.5h T5 Twin Engine Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,500
50,886miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo V60 2.0h T6 Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,876
45,647miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B4 MHEV R-Design Pro DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,750
28,126miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Momentum Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,990
28,215miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo V40 2.0 D3 R-Design Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,998
40,201miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,995
23,079miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0h T8 Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Pro Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£35,750
32,185miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£38,500
23,631miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 8479 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 5 September 2024

You would have to be in the car business to understand half the jargon in this article,anyway, cars like these always  or nearly always look great, 22" wheels fancy paint job and amazing looking interiors, but in reality what we get are watered down imatations because of what's legal and what's not,oh, and the price point it's aimed at, Volvo has moved to premium autos, they have no cheap as chips cars.

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews