The crucial new Volvo EX60 electric family SUV, described as a "cornerstone" of the firm's future line-up, will be revealed on 21 January.
The Swedish firm has been gradually hyping the launch of the new EV for months and CEO Håkan Samuelsson has now confirmed its reveal date on social media platform LinkedIn with an early look at the finished car.
Tucked behind a group of workers at the Torslanda plant in Gothenburg, where it will be produced, it appears to have a low bonnet line and a smoother, more aerodynamic design than its combustion-engined counterpart, the XC60.
Narrow front headlights featuring Volvo's 'Thor's Hammer' design, similar to those on the EX90 large SUV, can also be seen.
Samuelsson said the car has been "designed and developed in Gothenburg" and "can't get much more Swedish".
Volvo confirmed that the EX60 will be its first car to use the firm's "latest technology base", adding that it will "deliver a longer electric range than any Volvo car before it". It is set to beat the Volvo ES90 saloon, which is expected to offer an official WLTP range of 435 miles using a 106kWh battery.
The new technology base that the EX60 will use is Volvo's advanced, highly scalable SPA3 platform, which is effectively a successor to the platform that underpins the EX90 and ES90. This new architecture will allow Volvo to add both smaller and larger cars to its line-up, and can accommodate a wide range of battery sizes.
As with those models, the EX60 will be designed around an advanced software stack, giving it the capability to accept over-the-air updates and extra features.
Anders Bell, Volvo's engineering and technology chief, called the SPA3 platform "100% electric and 100% Volvo Cars", rather than a shared Geely group platform, such as the SEA platform used for the EX30 crossover.
By the way, my previous post on this article doesn't ne belong in this one, anyway saying that this car will provide a huge boost makes Volvo sound like they looked into a Crystal Ball, how do they know this car is going to be that good?
Because they already have one in tests.
'already have one in tests'
To blinkered to even get to the 3rd paragraph .... 'The first EX60 test vehicles WILL be built and driven this year'.
To imagine they'll build the first test car less than a year before launch shows not just ignorance but also precarious intelligence.
Your first sentence is just plain illogically, apologies if English isn't your first, or second, language.
Read the ORIGINALLY article and my comments from the 7th March and maybe just maybe you'll swallow you pride and own up to being stupid.
Volvo must stop futzing around with half baked models like they've done with the EX90. The EX90 is not up to snuff for its price. The software is borderline disastrous, the real world range is mediocre at best, and the charging times are not competitive with upcoming new 800V models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or VWAG's recently launched SSP platform models. There's also some issues with how the accelerator and regenerative braking are calibrated. It's bizarre because Geely has the resources to do this right, but Polestar and Volvo are seemingly given the scraps off the table instead of the main course. They don't have a single 800V model, meanwhile sister brands Zeekr and Lotus do. Volvo and Polestar also don't get the super fast charging speeds, Tesla-baiting performance, or top notch driver assistance technology. It's quite an odd decision by Geely to push better products from their less recognizable brands than the flagship Volvo brand. I hope Volvo will knock it out of the park with the new EX60. It must be much better to drive than their current XC60 and show the rest of the automotive industry Volvo truly can once and for all compete toe to toe with German luxury brands. I would love to see them offer a 10-90% charge in under 20 mins, and real world range in excess of 350 miles highway.
If it's 95% as good and maxs out at 10% more than a Model Y then Tesla are in serious trouble come 2026.
The way its going Tesla may be in serious trouble by the second half of 2025!