Confirmed: Ford Fiesta production to end next week

Last example of the UK's most popular supermini to be produced on 7 July
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 June 2023

The final Ford Fiesta will roll off the production line on 7 July following the company's decision late last year to axe the popular supermini, Autocar can reveal.

It brings 47 years and eight generations of the Fiesta to an end.

The final two Fiestas will remain with Ford. One will join the firm’s international heritage fleet, based at the Cologne, Germany, plant where the model was produced, and the other is bound for the UK heritage fleet.

The Fiesta was axed because the brand “needed the space in the factory” to produce the upcoming Ford Explorer electric SUV, Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model E Europe, told Autocar in December 2022.

“We decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne,” said Sander. “There comes the point where we need the space for construction, because we are turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant. This is why we had to make a decision that we have to stop Fiesta production.”

The Cologne EV centre – Ford’s first carbon-neutral factory – officially opened on 12 June.

The Fiesta regularly featured in the UK’s annual list of top 10 best-selling cars since its 1976 launch and held the top spot between 2009 and 2020 – the longest ever run of consecutive years on top.

In 2021, however, the Fiesta fell out of the top 10 altogether as the Covid-19 pandemic hit supply chains. Many manufacturers were forced to divert their stock of parts away from less profitable small cars and towards more bountiful crossovers and SUVs. When Ford paused Fiesta orders in June 2022, it cited the shortage of semiconductors as having created a six-month backlog for the supermini.

The Puma crossover has effectively replaced the Fiesta in the Blue Oval’s line-up and has itself found success: it was the brand’s best-seller in the UK in 2021, and the nation’s fourth best-seller in 2022.

That is not to say that the Fiesta declined in popularity, because it has regularly featured in the UK’s top 10 best-sellers throughout the first five months of 2023, and remains the top choice for the used car market.

The Fiesta is one of several long-running Ford models to have been axed as the brand gears up for full-scale electrification: the final S-Max and Galaxy MPVs rolled off the line in April 2023, and production of the Focus hatchback is set to end in 2025.

The company expects to sell 600,000 EVs annually by 2026 under its Ford Model E division, which operates separately from its ICE car and commercial vehicle divisions (Ford Blue and Ford Pro, respectively).

Ford previously stated that it will sell only EVs in Europe from 2030.

scotty5 26 October 2022

When they said Ford were re-introducing their scrappage scheme...

gavsmit 26 October 2022
This is what happens when a mainstream manufacturer once known for value for money plays the superficial going upmarket trick to increase prices, then stealthily increases prices even more to ludicrous levels behind finance package payments. Then increase them again to close the price gap with EVs to artificially make EVs look more competitive.
 
Net result is who wants to pay well over £20,000 for a small car like a Fiesta? Some better designed competitors with more interior space might be able to get away with it, but the Fiesta is lacking in that department. It's just too expensive for a small car from a mainstream make.
 
Ah well, all these mainstream manufacturers that used to provide value for money (but don't any more) will be feeling the pinch soon. Why buy a ridiculously expensive car from a mainstream manufacturer when you can get one with a 'prestige' badge to show off with (Mercs being Renaults and Audis being Skodas doesn't matter to badge snobs of course).
Shrub 26 October 2022

Parts of this are written as if people didn't want Fiestas. I know two people who had older Fiestas and wanted to replace them with new ones but Ford couldn't supply the cars. They didn't turn to SUVs instead either, one bought an i20 and the other a Fabia

catnip 30 June 2023

Ford have made their decision, they are no longer interested in providing decent, affordable cars for the masses.

I have had many different Ford model's over the years, they've always been decent to drive (some particularly so), reliable, cheap to run, and just easy to own.  Its a big shame.

