Citroen strategy boss details affordable EV future

The Citroën Oli is a new concept car showcasing the philosophy and technologies behind the marque’s next-generation electric cars, including a renewed commitment to affordability and sustainability.

The headlines include an efficiency target of 6.2 miles per kWh – almost double most current EVs – giving a range of 400km (249 miles). Weight has proven critical to that goal, with the Oli weighing around 1000kg.

We caught up with Citroën’s product and strategy director, Laurence Hansen, to learn more:

Does the Oli concept represent a change in Citroën’s philosophy? “Citroën loves to challenge the industry norms. With [the Oli], we want to find joyful, modern mobility, affordable and sustainable. It’s something that we’re going to [continue] in the long run, because we think it’s in line with our DNA.”

How is that idea of sustainability driven by customer demand?

“We have a different economic context today. If we want to have something sustainable, it means that we need to be able to refurbish it again and again. So that’s why [the Oli is] designed the way it’s designed.”

Is Citroën trying to create electric cars equivalent in price to ICE cars?

“The average sale price in Europe for a car today is €25,000 [£22,560]. Do [we] really think people will be able to invest more tomorrow? We need to do something. Will it be exactly at the same price? Maybe not. With the economic crisis that may come in six months, how will you manage? If you don’t have a car, you don’t have life.”