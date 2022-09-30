All-new Citroen C3 Aircross to arrive with electric power in 2025

The Citroën C3 Aircross is being prepared to enter its second generation, with styling and construction heavily influenced by the Citroën Ami quadricycle and Citroën Oli concept car.

Seen by our spy photographers tackling icy conditions on European roads, the compact crossover is currently in an early stage of development.

As well as various ICE options, the C3 Aircross will also offer an electric powertrain for the first time, Citroën branding executive Laurent Barria confirmed to Autocar previously.

He added that the car will focus on “accessibility to electric mobility”, leaning on design cues and sustainability credentials exhibited by the new Oli concept car.

Barria added that it will also be the first Citroën to wear the brand’s new logo, revealed at the end of 2022, which means an official unveiling is likely to take place this year.

Design director Pierre Leclercq has previously explained that the Ami and Oli “have to influence [Citroën] production cars”, hinting that the next Citroën models will borrow key ideas from each to begin the brand’s push for sustainability and affordability.

He said “not one” idea from the Oli concept was being dismissed as a potential candidate for production cars and that it was just a matter of timing.

When it arrives, the new C3 Aircross will likely sit on the CMP platform, which already underpins Stellantis cars including the DS 3 and Vauxhall Corsa.

The electric variant will most likely share the same platform, making use of the same 132bhp motor and 50kWh battery used in the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric for a range of around 230 miles.

The larger Citroën e-C4 currently on sale uses a 50kWh battery (with a 45kWh usable capacity), giving an official range of 219 miles.