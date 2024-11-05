Dacia Spring Cargo unveiled as UK’s cheapest electric van

The Dacia Spring Cargo has been unveiled as a van version of the electric city car, targeting last-mile delivery fleets.

At £14,995 (excluding VAT), it is the UK’s cheapest electric van and it also qualifies for the government’s £2500 Plug-in Van Grant.

In addition, it is offered on business leasing for £149 per month (excluding VAT), with a deposit of £894 and an allowance of 10,000 miles per year.

The Spring Cargo is based on the range-topping Extreme version of the passenger car, with a single motor sending 64bhp through the front wheels and a 26.8kWh battery pack that can be recharged at up to 30kW. This set-up yields a range of 140 miles, and a 20-80% refill at the peak rate takes 45min.

The Cargo also packs vehicle-to-load capability, allowing its battery to power external devices rated to 240V using an adapter for the charging port.

Inside, the Spring Cargo omits the passenger car’s two rear seats, leaving a flat load bay that’s separated from the cockpit by a net. Dacia claims the extended boot measures 1085 litres, while the maximum payload is rated at 370kg.

Up front, it gets a 10in infotainment screen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity plus a reversing camera, as well as cruise control and manual air conditioning.

Deliveries of the Spring Cargo are due to begin by the end of the year.