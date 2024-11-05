BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Spring Cargo unveiled as UK’s cheapest electric van
UP NEXT
First pictures of £25,000 Kia EV2 city car

Dacia Spring Cargo unveiled as UK’s cheapest electric van

New load-carrying variant of budget-friendly city car offers 1085-litre boot and 370kg payload

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
5 November 2024

The Dacia Spring Cargo has been unveiled as a van version of the electric city car, targeting last-mile delivery fleets.

At £14,995 (excluding VAT), it is the UK’s cheapest electric van and it also qualifies for the government’s £2500 Plug-in Van Grant.

In addition, it is offered on business leasing for £149 per month (excluding VAT), with a deposit of £894 and an allowance of 10,000 miles per year.

Related articles

The Spring Cargo is based on the range-topping Extreme version of the passenger car, with a single motor sending 64bhp through the front wheels and a 26.8kWh battery pack that can be recharged at up to 30kW. This set-up yields a range of 140 miles, and a 20-80% refill at the peak rate takes 45min.

The Cargo also packs vehicle-to-load capability, allowing its battery to power external devices rated to 240V using an adapter for the charging port.

Inside, the Spring Cargo omits the passenger car’s two rear seats, leaving a flat load bay that’s separated from the cockpit by a net. Dacia claims the extended boot measures 1085 litres, while the maximum payload is rated at 370kg.

Dacia Spring Cargo load bay

Up front, it gets a 10in infotainment screen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity plus a reversing camera, as well as cruise control and manual air conditioning. 

Deliveries of the Spring Cargo are due to begin by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Land Rover Discovery
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
8
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review front cornering
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
7
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen Golf GTE review front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTE
7
Volkswagen Golf GTE
Renault Rafale 2024 review front corner 0373
Renault Rafale
Renault Rafale
Audi RS Q8 2024 review front tracking 17623
Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01DACIA SPRING 2024

Dacia Spring

Budget car specialist Dacia introduces its first electric car to the UK, and it's a bargain

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Dacia Spring cars for sale

Dacia SPRING 27Kwh Extreme 65 48Kw 5Dr Auto
2024
£17,645
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Dacia SPRING 27Kwh Extreme 65 48Kw 5Dr Auto
2024
£18,699
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Dacia Spring 27Kwh Extreme 65 48Kw 5Dr Auto
2024
£18,645
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Dacia Spring Spring 27kWh Extreme 65 48kW 5Dr Auto
2024
£17,999
4,999miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 4 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 5 November 2024

Fills a niche brief perfectly, £149 a month sounds reasonable too.

Latest Reviews

Land Rover Discovery
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
8
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review front cornering
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
7
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen Golf GTE review front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTE
7
Volkswagen Golf GTE
Renault Rafale 2024 review front corner 0373
Renault Rafale
Renault Rafale
Audi RS Q8 2024 review front tracking 17623
Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8

View all car reviews