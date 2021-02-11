BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen C3 Aircross gets redesign, comfort and tech boost for 2021

Restyled front end, enhanced infotainment, more storage and new seats aim to give the Ford Puma rival a new lease of life
Citroën’s popular C3 Aircross has received a series of mid-life enhancements for 2021 in a bid to give the crossover a “more assertive design” while boosting comfort and tech levels. 

The bulk of the styling changes to the Nissan Juke rival appear at the front, where inspiration has apparently been taken from the firm’s Cxperience concept from 2016. New chrome chevron shapes extend out to restyled LED headlights and a new geometric-pattern grille, while a skid plate with coloured inserts also features. Citroën says it gives “greater structure with the impression of a higher-set bonnet”.

There’s also more extensive customisation available. Up to 70 possible exterior colour combinations are possible thanks to seven body colours (three new), four colour packs for the skid plate inserts, door mirror caps and quarter lights with new graphics, and three roof colours. A number of new wheel designs are also offered. 

Inside, this theme continues with the availability of three distinct ‘ambiences’ that alter the colour and materials used. The two most distinctive options (Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Grey) bring with them new chevron-style top stitching for the leather and leather-effect trim. 

The C3 Aircross becomes the latest Citroën to feature the firm’s Advanced Comfort seats. First offered on the C5 Aircross, they’re designed to improve the look and to feel more comfortable without affecting posture, with 15mm more foam and new structuring. There’s also more storage in a newly designed centre console, with a large storage space covered by a sliding shutter between the front seats. 

Higher-spec versions now feature a larger, 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Wireless smartphone charging can also be specified. Twelve driver assistance systems or driving aids are offered - the same array found in the outgoing model. 

There are no significant changes to the C3 Aircross's engine range, which comprises 108bhp and 128bhp versions of the PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine and a 108bhp four-cylinder diesel. Pricing is yet to be announced, but the first deliveries are confirmed to start in June. 

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C3 Aircross 2018 review on the road

Citroen C3 Aircross

Does Citroën’s quirky junior crossover have the substance to match its style, or is that not enough to make an impact in a competitive class?

Rods 11 February 2021

Front end is a bit overstyled for me. When I look at the front end in the third pic, it looks like I'm seeing double...

