Citroen C3 Aircross to become seven-seat EV

Seven-seater uses same platform as new C3 with a range of petrol and electric powertrains
17 October 2023

The Citroën C3 Aircross will become a seven-seat electric SUV as it enters its second generation, Autocar can confirm.

Brand CEO Thierry Koskas showed preview images of the new model – later confirmed by a Citroën UK spokesperson to be the new Aircross – at the end of the presentation of the new ë-C3.

Koskas confirmed the new C3 Aircross will remain a B-segment SUV, adding that it will adopt a conventional two-three-two seating layout. 

Autocar understands that it will use the new Smart Car platform that underpins the ë-C3, but stretched significantly to offer sufficient room for seven occupants.

For reference, the ë-C3 will be launched with a 44kWh battery, which officially yields a range of 199 miles between charges. A cheaper variant with a range of 124 miles will go on sale in 2025, most likely utilising a smaller battery.

Red Citroen C3 Aircross front quarter cornering

As such, the new C3 Aircross is expected to arrive with a range of electric and internal-combustion powertrains.

Visually, the new C3 Aircross will be a bolder proposition than the outgoing car (above), trading its soft curves for squarer, more rugged cues.

It is expected to arrive as one of the cheapest seven-seaters on the market, rivalling the Dacia Jogger (£18,295) in petrol form. 

The C3 Aircross is currently priced from £17,040, sandwiched between the £13,995 C3 and the £19,945 C4

Citroën executives will reveal further details about the new Aircross next year. It’s likely to arrive in 2025, eight years after the current-generation model’s launch.

