Citroen and Peugeot to cut city cars, report claims

Citroën and Peugeot will end production of the C1 and 108 and withdraw from the traditional city car market, a report suggests.

News agency Reuters, citing three sources close to the brand, claims a decision to leave the A-segment petrol car market has been taken ahead of the PSA Group's merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. No timeline for their removal has been given.

Costly development of engines and exhaust filtration systems to meet ever-tightening emissions laws are making value offerings increasingly difficult to justify. Manufacturers such as Ford and Vauxhall have removed their city cars from the market, while the future of the the Seat Mii, Skoda Citigo and Volkswagen Up trio looks bleak.

PSA has already sold its stake in its joint venture with Toyota, through which the C1 and 108 have been related to the Toyota Aygo and built alongside it in the Czech Republic since 2005.

Although PSA declined to comment on the future of its smallest models, a spokesman for the company said it needed "a reflection with fresh and disruptive ideas" on how best to meet customers small car needs while meeting European Union emissions targets.

Citroën recently launched the Ami, an electric quadricycle that can be driven in some European countries by 16-year-olds without a driving licence. It's capable of just 26mph and only 47 miles of range but can be rented for as little as €19.99 (£17) per month and bought for only €6000 (£5054).

The French firm is evaluating it for sale in the UK.

