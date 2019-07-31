Chinese start-up Human Horizons unveils radical electric SUV concept

Chinese start-up Human Horizons, whose technical team is led by the former boss of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, has unveiled a radical electric SUV concept called the HiPhi 1.
The machine closely previews the new firm’s first production car, which it says is due on sale within two years.
Human Horizons describes itself as a technology company that's focusing on “smart vehicles, smart transportation and smart cities”. It plans to develop a range of machines for the growing Chinese premium EV market, designed for both private owners and shared use, featuring advanced autonomous systems and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.
The HiPhi 1 concept is the first car the firm has revealed. Technical development has been led by Mark Stanton, who formerly worked for both Ford and Jaguar Land Rover.
The machine features 562 sensors to offer ‘higher-level autonomy’ using V2X communication systems. It will also monitor the interior using facial recognition cameras and even smell sensors to detect unwanted odours.
The HiPhi 1 features nine power-operated doors, flaps and stowage compartments, including gullwing-opening rear doors, and a handleless entry system that uses a facial recognition system matched to a smartphone.
There will be a number of different modes for accessing it, including a ‘superstar’ setting that opens all the roof and door systems. There's also a ‘parade’ mode that will allow the car to move slowly with the gullwing flaps raised.
The exterior design has been informed by Chinese tastes, with a tall crossover design and a large, coupé-like glasshouse. Human Horizons says the lack of a combustion engine has allowed the front bulkhead to be pushed much further forward than in a conventional car, with the 5.2-metre overall length – similar to that of a long wheelbase Range Rover – allowing huge interior space.
lambo58
Piece by piece the Chinese
Piece by piece the Chinese are taking over the automobile world.
Amazing
Peter Cavellini
My new Car!?
Oh look!, this is my new Car the Mk1Human Horizons!,eh?what?, can’t they come up with a global name?, a name that makes sense......
Peter Cavellini.
comment8
Taste
The Chinese market absorbs millions of crushingly dull Santanas, Sagitars, Lavidas and Boras every year. I don’t think there is a Chinese “taste” that is readily observable beyond a penchant for being dchauffeured.
ou701
Oh golly, what on earth are those foreign chaps up to now?
I had to laugh at those comments about the non-global name of this new Chinese car and their lack of 'taste'...I can almost see the mustaches twitching in deepest Surrey!
Firstly, this car will apparently be aimed at the Chinese home market, so why does it have to have a global name.? If it was to be exported I suspect they might re-name to, I don't know, something more enticing like the Humber Super Snipe Mk IV or something more acceptable outside China. As for the Chinese lack of 'taste' - it's worth noting they seem to be very happy to buy expensive European brands to be driven around in, so we shouldn't complain too much.
Dismissing the Chinese auto industry now is akin to the British motorcycle manufacturers who ignored the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer's early efforts in the early 1960s. Whether we like it or not, the Chinese are set to become serious players in the world car market.
Geely has already demonstrated with Volvo (and maybe soon with Lotus), they know what they are doing. And, while I can't get excited by electric SUV's, I have to say this concept from Human Horizons looks a lot better than most I've seen and doesn't seem in any way derivative.
Now that it looks like EV's will dominate the car world (at least for now), the Chinese automotive industry is perfectly poised to take advantage of fundamental changes causing disruption among all the established marques.
si73
I don't think the comment
I don't think the comment regarding taste was derogatory, at least not to me and how I read it, the comment said observable taste, and to me implied that the Chinese have a wide ranging taste for different vehicles, hense stating all the bland eurobox Santana's etc they buy as well as appearing to prefer being chauffeured, unlike say the UKs taste that is predominantly interested in premium brand SUVs.
You are right though, the Chinese motor industry is coming fast, faster than the ever improving Korean brands, and will very soon be the largest player.
