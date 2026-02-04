BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi to revive A2 name for segment-bending electric hatchback

Chery confirms Lepas to launch in UK this year as its fourth brand

New marque will join Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo as their parent firm targets a big slice of the UK market

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 February 2026

Chinese car maker Chery has confirmed it will bring its new Lepas brand to the UK later this year, having already launched OmodaJaecoo and the Chery brand itself here in the past two years.

Conceived for the European market – with a name that's said to be a portmanteau of ‘leopard’, ‘leap’ and ‘passion’ – Chery's fourth UK-bound brand will offer a range of 'new energy vehicles' – a Chinese term for plug-in hybrids and electric cars.

Lepas said it will detail its first UK car in the coming weeks, but Autocar has previously reported that it will offer its L4 and L6 crossovers here with combustion, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. Both are based on the same T1X modular platform as the Omoda 5, Jaecoo 5 and Jaecoo 7.

Their soft-edged designs, meanwhile, draw on those of Chery’s Tiggo models and established European players, such as Audi

Chery’s management is aware of the potential cannibalisation between its various marques: at last year’s launch of Lepas, Chery International president Zhang Guibing presented a slide titled: 'Too many brands?'

While Jaecoo and Omoda models are clearly different in their design, Lepas’s cars bear a strong resemblance to the existing Chery Tiggos. This will be resolved with a new direction for the Tiggos, which will give them a chunkier look targeted at traditional family buyers. Omoda, meanwhile, will become more aggressive, with more polygonal styling introduced on its forthcoming 3 crossover.

“By offering different brands on the same platform, the volume is very big and that gives us a good price,” said Zhang.

The move to launch a fourth brand bolsters Chery’s ambition to establish itself as a mainstay in the UK, where it has quickly become a key market player.

Last year, Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery took a combined 2.65% share of the UK's new car market, putting the company ahead of Mini (2.34%) and Tesla (2.25%), as well as compatriot rival BYD (2.54%).

The arrival of Lepas, along with the expansion of its other brands’ line-ups, has the potential to put it within touching distance of giants such as Renault (3.24%), Skoda (4.12%) and Kia (5.62%).

Arthur Sleep 4 February 2026

And all bland and ugly...with the added benefit that you don't know if the brakes will actually work when you press the pedal.  Still, makes life a bit more exciting, doesn't it?

