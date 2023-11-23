Callum Skye is go-anywhere electric sports car for £80,000

The Callum Skye, an electric all-terrain sports car created by ex-Jaguar designer Ian Callum, is now available to order, priced from £80,000.

The first bespoke car from Callum's eponymous design agency has gone on sale just ahead of its public debut at this week's Savile Row Concours in London, having been revealed in digital form late last year.

Prices for the production version range from £80,000 to £110,000, lining the off-road EV up against the similarly conceived Ariel Nomad, which is due to enter its second generation later this year, with an electric option set to follow.

The Skye will be available in two guises: one tailored more towards off-road ability, the other for on-road dynamics.

Callum hasn’t said how many it will make, but it will be an “exclusive” proposition.

Positioned as a compact dual-motor, four-wheel-drive, two-door car with a 50:50 weight distribution, it has a 42kWh battery giving a claimed range of 170 miles and offers the option of a fast charger that can top up the battery in less than 10 minutes.

Measuring 4047mm long and 1900mm wide, the Skye is of a similarly compact footprint to the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero.

The chassis is a rugged steel spaceframe with plenty of ground clearance and travel for its bespoke all-independent suspension, and it supports a lightweight composite body for a total heft of 1150kg - making this one of the lightest EVs on the market.

The Skye’s bold shape, which the company says is driven by its capabilities, is based on a strong “accent loop” surrounding the door apertures, with a horizontal body structure running through the whole car and providing mountings for the two large doors, which are glazed below the waistline as well as above it.

Callum has also shown the interior of the Skye for the first time, which has been designed to mirror the exterior but with a focus on minimalism. It features a stacked centre console with touchscreen rotary dials to control the heating and ventilation, similar to the Jaguar F-Type. Sitting on top of the dashboard is a central touchscreen, the size of which is not yet known, with smartphone mirroring.