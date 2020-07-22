Ian Callum's Vanquish 25: production version revealed

The production version of the Vanquish 25, the debut project of former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum's new Callum design group, has been officially revealed ahead of the start of customer car construction later this year.
Part of a series of R-Reforged edition cars fully endorsed by Aston Martin, the Vanquish 25 will arrive with more than 350 styling, material and engineering changes from the 2001 original Vanquish V12 that Callum designed while he worked for the British marque.
Mechanical upgrades include a 10mm-lower ride height, a track up to 60mm wider and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tyres – following more than 20,000 miles of testing on UK roads and at Michelin’s proving ground in Ladoux, France – that aim to turn the car into "a more practical and relevant GT".
“After a year of piling on the miles in our development prototype, I’m confident we’ve hit the targets we set ourselves of a very responsive but supple car,” said R-Reforged engineering head Adam Donfrancesco. "There was a perception that much of what we planned was aesthetic, but the way the car drives, feels, goes, stops and sounds is actually where a lot of our efforts have been focused."
The company plans to offer an "infinite" number of body colours, eight bespoke trim colours, three bespoke 20in wheel choices and the choice of manual, automatic and semi-automatic transmissions. The Bridge of Weir Leather Company has been brought on board to upholster the interior, while Mulberry has designed a bespoke set of luggage. In addition, the engine recieves carbon and leather visual upgrades over the original car.
UK-based R-Reforged has previously worked with Aston Martin on other projects, and it will play a key role in the Callum project's customer experience. Customers are able to upgrade their existing Vanquish or have R-Reforged source one for them.
Each finished car is expected to cost £550,000, including a sourced Vanquish. Delivery of finished cars is due to start late this year, with the first models destined for customers in Europe and Latin America. The full batch of 25 should be completed and delivered at the end of 2020.
jason_recliner
STUNNING
The Vanquish was already a very handsome, very brutish car. This is next level stuff.
jmd67
I always thought it was an
I always thought it was an absolute stunner but I could spend £550k a lot better than on one of these. Maybe a new DBS and a low mile Aventador for example. I'm sure you'll all be able to spend your fictional half mill better than on this vanity project.
Hughbl
Exactly
You can get an Aston Martin DBS SUPERLEGGERA for £225,000 - so you can afford two and still have £100,000 in change. Plus, I'm not a fan of 'abstract tartan'.
Boris9119
Have to Agree
Have to agree jmd67, not where my half million would go.
Lanehogger
Looks great, interior a massive leap forward
The exterior of the original Vanquish is stunning although as a minor gripe I always felt the rear looked a bit lame especially due to the graphics and lense colours of the rear lights. This reworked model addresses those IMO while the front looks even better and more aggressive. But more importanty is the revised interior which looks great and more fitting for a car of this type and price. Even back in the day the original model's interior looked awful, cheap and tacky. Although we should be grateful it didn't come with the Project Vantage concept's interior, what with its Ford Ka air vents.
streaky
Does the wheel and suspension spec really need changing?
"a new suspension set-up that runs to bigger wheels and tyres, stiffer springs and dampers plus changes to anti-roll bars and suspension bushes"
- oh dear, the same old designer fetish. Better go to the dentist and have your fillings checked before chancing a bumpy road in one of these!
typos1
Aston's styling has been so
Aston's styling has been so boring for the last 20 years, so Callum's "talent" for designing bland, anodyne, characterless, me-too cars with most of their brand identity stripped away will fit right in.
Sundym
Don't agree at all
Peter Cavellini
Looks good...
Time will tell, make it yours is another jingoistic phrase, be interesting to see some customers idea of tasteful upgrades.....?
Pietro Cavolonero
interestingly jingoistic indeed?!
Make it yours why not?! Tastefully upgrading woud be bliss?! maybe...?!
