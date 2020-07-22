Ian Callum's Vanquish 25: production version revealed

The production version of the Vanquish 25, the debut project of former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum's new Callum design group, has been officially revealed ahead of the start of customer car construction later this year.

Part of a series of R-Reforged edition cars fully endorsed by Aston Martin, the Vanquish 25 will arrive with more than 350 styling, material and engineering changes from the 2001 original Vanquish V12 that Callum designed while he worked for the British marque.

Mechanical upgrades include a 10mm-lower ride height, a track up to 60mm wider and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tyres – following more than 20,000 miles of testing on UK roads and at Michelin’s proving ground in Ladoux, France – that aim to turn the car into "a more practical and relevant GT".

“After a year of piling on the miles in our development prototype, I’m confident we’ve hit the targets we set ourselves of a very responsive but supple car,” said R-Reforged engineering head Adam Donfrancesco. "There was a perception that much of what we planned was aesthetic, but the way the car drives, feels, goes, stops and sounds is actually where a lot of our efforts have been focused."

The company plans to offer an "infinite" number of body colours, eight bespoke trim colours, three bespoke 20in wheel choices and the choice of manual, automatic and semi-automatic transmissions. The Bridge of Weir Leather Company has been brought on board to upholster the interior, while Mulberry has designed a bespoke set of luggage. In addition, the engine recieves carbon and leather visual upgrades over the original car.

UK-based R-Reforged has previously worked with Aston Martin on other projects, and it will play a key role in the Callum project's customer experience. Customers are able to upgrade their existing Vanquish or have R-Reforged source one for them.

Each finished car is expected to cost £550,000, including a sourced Vanquish. Delivery of finished cars is due to start late this year, with the first models destined for customers in Europe and Latin America. The full batch of 25 should be completed and delivered at the end of 2020.