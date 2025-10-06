BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical Dacia Hipster revealed as 800kg electric car for sub-£15k
UP NEXT
New 2026 Dacia Spring gains handling tweaks - and up to 99bhp

Radical Dacia Hipster revealed as 800kg electric car for sub-£15k

Shorter than a Fiat 500 and lighter than a Mazda MX-5 yet seats four and has all the power and range you need

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
6 October 2025

Dacia has channeled the spirit of the original Mini, Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Beetle for a new sub-800kg, four-seat city car concept designed to dramatically reduce the price of EVs.

Called the Hipster, it measures just 1.55m wide, 1.53m high and 3m long – shorter than any car currently on sale – yet still has four full-sized seats and up to 500 litres of load space with the rears folded - enough to accommodate a washing machine.

Dacia’s aim is to “enable as many people as possible to access essential mobility” in the face of rising costs brought about by regulation and electrification, with the Hipster envisaging a model that undercuts even the £15k Spring EV - one of Europe’s cheapest full-sized cars.

Hipster previews a new era of people's cars

Tightly packaged and as minimally specified as possible, the Hipster showcases the sort of EV that manufacturers could produce for the new ‘E-car' category of affordable small cars that’s set to be introduced in Europe – although it had been designed before the first details of this new class emerged. 

The exact framework of this new category – which is yet to be officially greenlit – remains to be determined, but Dacia’s sales and marketing boss Frank Marotte said the Hipster shows what could be possible if manufacturers were given more regulatory freedom to build small, affordable cars profitably. 

"Fundamentally, I think that the European Commission and all the stakeholders and most of the OEMs are starting to recognise that, especially for small cars, we've [gone] too far in terms of certain types of regulations - and the actual usage by customers is completely disconnected from from the latest active safety regulation that has been put in place,” he told Autocar.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Spring review front

Dacia Spring

Budget car specialist Dacia introduces its first electric car to the UK, and it's a bargain

Read our review
Back to top

He said that EU legislators have added around 100 new regulations for cars since 2010 and estimated that there will be another 100-plus added between now and 2030.

Partly as a result of this increasing legislation and all the extra equipment and materials it necessitates, the average weight of a new car is said to have risen 15% over the past decade, its power has increased by 43% to compensate and it has increased in cost by 63%.

The used car market, Marotte added, provides little refuge from these increased costs, with prices having risen 45% between 2010 and 2024.

"So our expectation is that, whether it's about safety, whether it's about technologies, we need to be more pragmatic, because we need to bring back affordable cars on the road. We need to bring back into the market customers who [have gone] away from it because they simply cannot afford new vehicles or even used cars.”

Less is more in the real world

Marotte said that the Hipster’s bare-bones conception is reflective of an ambition to strip away any non-essential content and cut costs out of the manufacturing process, thereby bringing the price down for customers.

"We need to work even harder than before on design-to-cost and design-to-weight as well,” he said, adding that “if we can reduce the weight, then we can extend the range without over-investing in batteries, so that's really the magic work that we have to put in place".

Advertisement
Back to top

Weighing in at less than 800kg (20% lighter than the Spring), the Hipster has been designed to use as few materials as possible, in line with an ambition to halve its total-lifecycle carbon footprint compared with today’s cleanest EVs. 

A by-product of keeping the weight down is increased efficiency, and while Dacia hasn't released a specific battery capacity for the Hipster, it said it would only need to be charged twice a week, based on the fact that the majority of motorists drive fewer than 24 miles per day. 

Patrice Lévy-Bencheton, Dacia's director of product performance, said the Hipster demonstrates the contrast between the perceived requirements of modern EVs and how they're actually driven and used in the real world.

“We cannot continue with this 'always more' trend, which is why we have to propose a completely different approach, to disrupt again with the vision of what we should bring, and Hipster concept is exactly this," he said.

"In daily driving, you don't need a 1.5- or two-tonne car with an 80kWh battery capable of doing 0-100kph in four seconds. You don't need this.

"Let's just go back to the essentials: what do we really need on a daily basis?"

Advertisement
Back to top

To which end, the Hipster’s battery and motor are “sized as needed” and it's more sparsely equipped than any current production car.

Hipster goes minimal for maximum appeal

Chief designer David Durand told Autocar the squat, blocky Hipster demonstrates that the affordable cars can also be desirable, citing iconic utilitarian ‘people’s cars’ like the Fiat Panda, Citroën 2CV and Land Rover Series I as inspirations.

“All those popular cars were super appreciated and they were not expensive. They were super popular; you had a lot on the streets. So for us, it's an example that we should be able to reproduce this mindset, and in these situations, essential becomes super cool.”

Dacia said the cabin has been "optimised to offer exceptional space" in spite of the Hipster's diminutive footprint, highlighting the vertical sides, wide door openings and tilting front bench seat as some of the headline space-saving elements. 

Also contributing are the sliding glass windows, which avoid the need for bulky mechanisms and allow for an armrest within the width of the door – and the lack of an integrated infotainment system.

Dacia has instead equipped the Hipster with a smartphone mount in line with its cost-saving 'bring your own device' ethos - which extends to the car being unlocked using an app, rather than a physical key.

Advertisement
Back to top

Meanwhile, the rear light clusters are mounted behind the upper portion of the split tailgate and so don’t need their own glass covers, while the exterior door handles have been replaced by a strap.

While the Hipster is equipped with the bare minimum equipment it needs for daily city driving, it does feature 11 of Dacia's 'YouClip' accessory mounts throughout the cabin, which can host kit including Bluetooth speakers, cupholders, armrests and extra lights. 

The concept is driveable and finished to a level that’s close to what could be expected of a near-production prototype, but Dacia bosses wouldn't commit to a potential launch date, with the car’s viability ultimately contingent on a hospitable legislative environment. 

Durand said: “I hope we will find a way through the regulation, through all the aspects. There is also an industrial risk: are we sure that there are enough customers to buy it, and is it still a field that is really our specialty?

"There are questions to solve, but this car is feasible. We are not far [away]: we have some regulation problems to solve and some answers to come from the regulators, but there is no big reason why it shouldn't be feasible at the right price, the right weight, the right everything."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Morgan cars for sale

 Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£54,950
3,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 1909 Celebrating 115 Yrs Of Morgan
2024
£92,500
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0 Euro 4 2dr
2018
£41,995
60miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£94,990
87miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£72,475
265miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Four 2.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£63,950
1,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Roadster 3.7 2dr
2014
£47,950
1,649miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Plus Six 3.0i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£74,925
1,827miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Morgan Super 3
2023
£34,950
1,999miles
Unlisted
Unlisted
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 60 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Kia Sportage review 2025 001
Kia Sportage
8
Kia Sportage
alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

View all car reviews