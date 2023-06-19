BACK TO ALL NEWS
BYD Dolphin brings 265 miles for £25,490 in the UK

Chinese rival to the Peugeot e-208 will follow its Atto 3 sibling to the UK
News
2 mins read
21 June 2023

Chinese manufacturer BYD has confirmed UK pricing for its new small car ahead of deliveries starting at the tail end of this year. 

The new BYD Dolphin starts from £25,490 in the UK, and €29,990 in mainland Europe. That makes it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale today, undercutting the likes of the MG 4 EV by around £500.

The Dolphin is available with a choice of four trim levels: Active, Boost, Comfort and Design. 

Active and Boost trims are available with a 44.9kWh battery. Active cars offer 93bhp and around 211 miles of range, while Boost ups performance to 178bhp but drops range to 188 miles. 

Comfort and range-topping Design cars gain a larger, 60.4kWh battery with 265 miles of range and a more powerful, 201bhp electric motor supported by 228lb ft of torque. With this motor, the car can complete 0-62mph in around 7.0sec. 

In its highest specification, the BYD Dolphin can charge at up to speeds of 88kW, which takes the battery from 0-80% in around 29 minutes. Meanwhile, there are four driving modes: Sport, Normal, Economy and Snow. 

Standard equipment includes a rotating, 12.3in touchscreen, a heat pump and a suite of safety technology such as emergency braking, traffic alerts, lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Also included is a 360deg camera. 

Range-topping Comfort cars gain a panoramic sunroof, a vehicle-to-load power strip, rear privacy glass and wireless phone charging. Prices for this model start from £30,990. 

There will be a wide range of exterior finishes to choose from, including optional dual-tone paint and a panoramic glass roof, in keeping with the brand’s efforts to pitch itself as a semi-premium offering on a par with the likes of Kia and Hyundai.

At 4290mm long, the new BYD Dolphin sits in between the Peugeot e-208 and Volkswagen ID 3 in size. It is based on the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Atto 3 family hatchback with which the brand launched its UK offensive earlier this year. 

The interior of the Dolphin is a more conventional-looking affair than the wildly styled interior of the Atto 3, but the Dolphin still gets some aquatic-themed details including what one company source describes as "dolphin-shaped interior door handles that will bring a joyful twist".

A comparably spacious three-person rear bench and a 345-litre boot also make the BYD Dolphin an interesting small family car option, straddling the traditional B- and C-segment hatchback classes.

Thanks to a tie-up with Shell Recharge, BYD Dolphin drivers will also get a discounted charging rate at Shell charging stations, and early takers will also get over 1000 miles of free public charging. 

As with the BYD Atto 3, the Dolphin will be sold through a number of established dealers including Arnold Clark, Pendragon, Lookers and LSH Auto. 

Deliveries for the Dolphin will begin across Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Anton motorhead 20 June 2023
The review of the Dolphin from today proves it is a capable car at a decent price if you can live with the slightly odd interior. Though not impressive the range would be ok if only the battery could take charge a lot faster. I'm not quite convinced, but EV cars are certainly moving in the right direction and the future looks bright(er).
martini98 20 June 2023
It's not 265 miles for 26k as the title says but 211. I wish manufacturers and journalists would stop giving low spec cost but high spec performance figures together in the same breath

