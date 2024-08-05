Bugatti marks 100 years of the Type 35 racer

Bugatti has marked the centenary of the Type 35, the legendary race car that it campaigned for six years between 1924 and 1930.

The Type 35 made its debut at the Lyon Grand Prix on 3 August 1924, having been driven from Bugatti’s Molsheim factory to the city some 300 miles away.

At launch, it packed a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated straight eight, with outputs ranging from 74bhp to around 94bhp.

Of the five Type 35s entered into the 35-lap, 500-mile grand prix, only two finished, owing to tyre troubles.

“Bugatti had an unsuitable tyre for these conditions, there being too much rubber on the tread, and this coming away as soon as a certain speed was maintained,” noted Autocar’s race report from 8 August 1924.

The two Bugatti finishers placed seventh and eighth, while an Alfa Romeo P2 took victory.

Autocar first drove a road-registered Type 35 on 11 June 1926, concluding: “At full speed the car is indeed something worth having.”

Our correspondent said that the Type 35’s open-wheel, open-air body made it “a hundred times better” for enthusiasts.

They elaborated: “True, on muddy roads the state of driver and mechanic beggars description, yet, somehow, even this seems good. Goggles and a sound waterproof are essential, yet there is something thrilling in the feel of rain against the face, and the freshness of the cold air.”

Our correspondent was also impressed by the breadth of the car’s capabilities, noting that it could be driven “quite comfortably” in London at 10mph – still an essential quality for Bugattis a century on.

“Care must be used to avoid making too much exhaust noise, yet once the trick is mastered this is quite easy,” they added.