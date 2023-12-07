Bugatti Chiron one-off nods to legendary Type 57 Atlantic

The Bugatti 57 One of One has been unveiled as an ultra-exclusive, 273mph tribute to the 1934 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

Based on the Chiron Super Sport, this latest special edition will be one of the last to be produced, with the Chiron sold out and its hybrid successor due to be revealed in the coming months.

Commissioned by an American customer who has never owned a Bugatti before, it was conceived to eventually be considered as "iconic" as the Atlantic - widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars in the world.

The new Chiron variant gets a series of standout design features, including a new upright horseshoe front grille with 14 polished vertical slats, as on the Atlantic.

The “completely authentic” blue paint on the bodywork and wheels is also a reference to the 1934 car and the underside of the rear spoiler features a hand-drawn silhouette of the Atlantic and the slogan '57 One of One'.

Elsewhere outside, it takes after the 'standard' Chiron Super Sport in featuring stacked quad exhausts, a C-shaped side profile, a bluff rear end with a bumper-width light bar, prominent beltlines and a W16 engine bay mostly covered for aerodynamics.

Jascha Straub, the lead designer of Bugatti’s Sur Mesure personalisation programme, said: "For years I've been idly dreaming of reinterpreting this icon, so I already had my own ideas of what I would do to honour the most elegant car ever designed. That meant that right away we could sit down and begin evolving the design to realise (the customer's) vision together."